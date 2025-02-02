Vedaaranya Heritage & Healing Festival 2025: Discover untold treasures of Rajasthan’s hidden heartland

The Vedaaranya Heritage and Healing Festival (VHAH Fest 2025) opens its doors to cultural and wellness enthusiasts to experience a transformative journey through the untapped beauty of Rajasthan from February 13-17, 2025. For the first time, this festival unveils the lesser-known landscapes of Ramgarh Shekhawati, a region often overshadowed by Rajasthan’s popular destinations. Nestled in this setting, VHAH Fest 2025 celebrates the artistic legacies of Raja Ravi Varma, Dhurandha and Guru Dutt, combining heritage, artistic expression and rejuvenating wellness activities.

VHAH Festival showcases the exquisite ‘mohar haveli’ mansions with intricate frescoes and vibrant colours. Visitors will immerse themselves in the rich region’s history through a heritage walk, exploring ‘havelis’, temples and ‘chhatris’, while enjoying camel cart rides and ‘tuk-tuk’ tours. Additionally, the festival offers a series of workshops, including heritage restoration, turban-tying, traditional applique with Barmer artisans in collaboration with ‘Banglanatak.com’ and weaving sessions with craft persons from Shekhawati and Barmer, providing a deeper connection to Rajasthan’s cultural heritage.

The festival also features classical and folk-dance performances, interactive discussions and workshops on Ayurvedic health treatments, ancient chants and wellness practices. In homage to Guru Dutt, the centennial celebration will include the ‘Guru Dutt Moonlight Mehfil’ on February 14; a magical dinner concert led by Anuraag Poddar, along with insights from Nasreen Munni Kabir and Shruti Nada Poddar on February 15 and 16.

As she looks forward to welcoming guests to Ramgarh Shekhawati, Shruti Nada Poddar, Founder and Managing Trustee of Shruti Foundation, said, “At VHAH Fest 2025, we believe in a holistic approach to well-being. Our curated wellness program offers a unique blend of ancient wisdom and modern practices. I am thrilled to co-conduct the Vedic Yagya alongside Acharya Shrivatsa Goswami, an experience that promises to purify the mind and create a sense of inner harmony.”