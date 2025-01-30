Varanasi: The city of sacredness and magic

Varanasi, one of the world’s oldest inhabited cities, is a destination that calls out to conscious travellers. Those who decide to visit the city often have a knowledge of the town, its rich history, spiritual essence and vibrant traditions. No one visits Varanasi by chance.

Leaving behind the organised chaos of Delhi, I boarded the flight to Varanasi to immerse myself in its spiritual chaos. The city, often seen as ancient and evolving, has two distinct parts - the old town and the new. I chose to stay in the old city, near the famous sacred ghats along the holy river Ganges, an epicentre for the most profound experiences. Reaching my choice of hotel from the airport took me an hour, a journey that introduced me to the bustling energy of the city. There are countless hotels, guest houses and hostels in and around the ghats depending on your budget. Considered one of the world’s oldest inhabited cities, viewed from the river Ganges, it does indeed look ancient. Varanasi can be chaotic and magical at the same time. The sights, sounds and smells in and around the ghats and the streets of Varanasi can feel overwhelming but ultimately captivating.

The art of experience: Like any other place, the best way to experience Varanasi is by going slow. You won’t be able to feel the town if you try to cover everything. Reading ‘travel guides’ and ‘best tourist attractions’ will add no favour to your itinerary and would rather leave you overwhelmed. Getting lost in the city’s chaos will help you understand the city better. To really feel the skin of Varanasi, you have to spend time walking along the ghats and connected alleys. Going slow will let the town unfold itself. If you walk, you will discover that Varanasi is a maze of intersections and winding streets. At each crossroad, you will find small temples and altars built. There are more than a thousand temples in Varanasi and Kashi, with Vishwanath temple being the oldest. It’s one of the 12 ‘jyotirlingas’ and is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The temple is absolutely magnificent and visitors can visit between 4 am - 11 pm for a magical experience.

As you explore the ghats of Varanasi, each ghat has its own story to tell with subtle charm. Life flows on the ghats of Varanasi. The scenes of daily life and religious devotion that take place are extraordinary things to watch. But Manikarnika Ghat is a next-level show. Around 100 cremations take place every day here. The flames here never go out and it’s said to be sacred because they have been burning for over 1000 years now. As the people say, life and death connect here.

A trip to Varanasi would be incomplete without witnessing the famed ‘Ganga Aarti’. Every evening and morning, you can attend a majestic ritual of thanksgiving to the river goddess, Ganga. It’s called ‘Ganga Aarti’, Varanasi’s famous ritual, which takes place on the Dasawamedha Ghat. As the evening falls, like moths to the flames, people gather at this ghat to witness the ‘aarti’. At first, you might feel stunned by the intensity of the sound and smell, but I assure you that in the end, it will conquer you.

Flavours of Varanasi: Apart from its spiritual significance, Varanasi is widely popular for its street food. The street food here is so exceptional that it doesn’t matter where you eat. You can savour a variety of sweet and savoury dishes like ‘tamatar chaat’, ‘kulfi falooda’, ‘tikki chole’ and ‘dahi kachori’, to name a few. When the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan said, “Khaike paan banaras wala, khul jaaye band akal ka tala”, you know it’s an experience you wouldn’t want to miss! Varanasi’s widely popular iconic winter-special dessert, ‘Malaiyo’, is a must-have for anyone wanting to taste the authentic local frothy melt-in-your-mouth dessert.

A sight to behold: The view of the city from the Ganges is sensational both at sunrise and sunset. A serene glimpse of the city awakening at sunrise and the ethereal glow of the setting sun with the framed ripples of the river Ganges - these breathtaking picturesque views are definitely going to stay with you forever.

Stirring the soul: Varanasi is more than just a destination - it is an experience that bewitches you. It may be because of the lively life flowing on the ghats of the Ganges, unending rituals or perhaps it’s the energy flowing into the streets of the city. In Varanasi, chaos and tranquility coexist in perfect harmony. This is a city that won’t leave you indifferent.