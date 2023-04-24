Vande Mataram: A diverse and vibrant dance ballet

Delhi Based ‘Urvashi Dance Music Art and Cultural Society’, in association with NDMC, is proud to announce their upcoming event to be held on April 28 and 29 at Central Park, New Delhi starting 7 pm onwards. The dance ballet will take the audience on a mesmerising journey, titled ‘Vande Mataram: Bharat Ek Sone ki Chidiya’, highlighting the diverse and vibrant cultural history of India and curated under the direction of Rekha Mehra.

Along with emphasising Indian culture, this event will also commemorate World Dance Day, which is on April 29, 2023, where performers from Kazakhstan, Russia and Spain will be performing a unique flamingo dance that celebrates unity in diversity across the world.

The event will be attended by Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of Culture; Ajay Bhatt, Minister of Defence and Tourism; ICCR President Dr Vinay Sehsrabuddhe; Director General ICCR Kumar Tuhin, Satish Upadhya, Vice Chairman NDMC; film actor Joyshree; Dr Bhagvad Kadar, Finance Minister and Bollywood ace choreographer Dharmesh Yelande.

The ballet will combine classical, folk and contemporary dance styles such as Kathakali, Bharatnatyam, Kathak, Pudiya, Malkham, Odissi, Mohiniattam and Chhau to create a magnificent visual spectacle. ‘Ganga Aarti’ will also play an important role in the event. Yoga, which is progressively becoming an intrinsic part of our lives, will also be highlighted.

Talking about the event, Rekha Mehra said, “We have always strived to help the children of house staff and others who own small businesses like tea carts. The goal behind the event this time is to encourage less privileged children and give them a platform to demonstrate their skills in front of others. In the process, we hope to make them aware of our country’s magnificence.”

The celebration will conclude with a grand finale, in which all the dancers will perform in perfect harmony, representing India’s unity and diversity. It will be a total celebration of India’s cultural wealth and creative talent.