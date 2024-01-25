Vama: Celebrating the artistry of 37 women artists in Delhi

Sahitya Kala Parishad is thrilled to announce ‘Vama’, an exceptional art exhibition showcasing the creative brilliance of 37 women artists from Delhi. The event is slated to occur at the esteemed AIFACS Gallery, situated at 1 Rafi Marg, New Delhi, spanning from January 27 to February 1, 2024. The exhibition will be open to the public starting at 6 pm on January 27 and from 11 am to 7 pm from January 28 to February 1.

‘Vama’ is set to be a vibrant celebration of diverse artistic expressions, featuring an impressive collection of paintings, drawings, graphics, photography, ceramics and sculptures by contemporary women artists. This exhibition aims to provide a platform for these talented individuals to share their unique perspectives, narratives and artistic visions with the broader community. This year, the artist list includes Vandana, Aarti Kashyap, Arti Malik, Alpna Mahajan and many more.

Attendees will get to witness many creative artworks. Some of the artwork includes Gulbahar’s printed photographs. In her piece ‘Shades of Urban Life’, Gulbahar skillfully merges a printed photograph with fabric, portraying the human form and highlighting daily urban existence. Vandana Kumari will be presenting two of her paintings. The first one, ‘Empowering the Girl Child’ depicts the girl child’s perspective. This artwork portrays societal challenges and pressures that shape their lives prematurely, turning them into commodities. The second painting, ‘Immersed in Fantasy’ addresses persistent social issues rooted in generational patriarchy and societal expectations, this piece sheds light on various forms of inequality impacting women’s lives.

Saurabh Bharadwaj, Minister of Art and Culture, Government of the NCT, Delhi, will be present as a chief guest at Vama’s inaugural event. Talking about the event, he said, “This is an excellent platform for amplifying the voices of women artists in Delhi. Through this showcase, we aim to bring attention to the hidden talents that have long graced our city, fostering a space where their artistry can shine brightly.”