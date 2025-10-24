Valley of Words 2025: Dehradun gears up for a weekend of literature, art & imagination

As autumn paints the Doon Valley in gold, Dehradun is preparing to open its doors to a celebration of stories, art and imagination. The city will host the highly anticipated 9th edition of the ‘Valley of Words’, Shabdavali (VoW) Art and Literature Festival on October 25 and 26, 2025, at Hotel Madhuban, where ideas will converge and creativity will find its home. Inaugurated by Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, VSM (Retd), the festival promises two days of vibrant dialogue, artistic performances and literary brilliance, bringing together writers, thinkers, artists and readers from across India.

Since its inception, ‘Valley of Words’ has stood as a confluence of creativity and culture, weaving together literature, art and performance into a single immersive experience. This year’s edition continues that legacy, transforming Dehradun into a lively hub of discussion, discovery and artistic exploration. Across multiple venues and open-air spaces, visitors can look forward to an inspiring mix of panel discussions, literary sessions, workshops, exhibitions and performances that celebrate storytelling in every possible form, from the written word and visual expression to theatre, music and dance.

The festival’s sessions will dive into diverse themes such as fiction, non-fiction, poetry, translation, sustainability, youth engagement, military history, media and social discourse, offering an enriching experience for audiences of all backgrounds. Complementing these intellectual conversations will be VoW’s signature art exhibitions, featuring sculptures, photographs and mixed media work from renowned and emerging artists. The festival lawns will also host handicraft and handloom showcases, highlighting the craftsmanship, texture and tradition of India’s diverse regions. Visitors can browse through sustainable local crafts, handmade jewellery, artisanal products and exclusive VoW memorabilia, each narrating a story of creativity and community.

Interactive workshops will invite participants to explore hands-on learning in disciplines such as sign language, dance and philately, reflecting VoW’s spirit of inclusivity and accessibility. These sessions are designed to promote empathy, cultural understanding and self-expression, ensuring that everyone, from children to lifelong learners, feels part of the shared celebration.

A major highlight of the festival, the VoW Book Awards (VBA), will once again honour excellence in English and Hindi literature, translations, writing for young adults and children’s literature. Recognising both emerging and established voices, these awards celebrate works that shape and enrich India’s literary landscape. Each award session will be paired with readings and discussions that bring stories and ideas vividly to life.

Adding to the festival’s inclusive ethos, school students from across the Doon Valley will present their vision of ‘Uttarakhand@2047’ through declamations in nine regional languages of the hill state, symbolising dialogue between generations and reflecting the festival’s forward-looking spirit. This year’s edition also places strong emphasis on sustainability and community participation, supported by leading educational and cultural organisations that highlight the need for cultural preservation and environmental consciousness. Together, these efforts align with Uttarakhand’s vision of being a state where nature, intellect and art coexist in harmony.

As the sun sets over the valley, the festival grounds will come alive with performances of music, dance and theatre, including soulful recitals by ITC artists blending classical tradition with contemporary creativity. These performances reaffirm the festival’s belief that literature transcends words, extending into rhythm, movement and collective experience.

Throughout the venue, pop-up bookstalls, installations and exhibitions will celebrate India’s vibrant literary and artistic diversity. Visitors can interact with authors, explore new titles and collect signed copies, making the experience both intellectual and personal. Whether attending a powerful discussion, enjoying a poetry reading, watching a live performance or simply strolling through art displays, every visitor will find a unique connection to the festival’s spirit of discovery.

Mark your calendars for October 25-26, 2025 and join the celebration at Hotel Madhuban, Dehradun, from 10 am onwards. Step into a world where creativity flourishes, stories breathe and art finds its truest expression at the Valley of Words 2025.