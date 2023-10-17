Uranus (Rahu): The only Robin Hood of all the planets

People ruled by number 4 are prepared to patiently plod along for years. Such people are known for associating with birth, as they have a divine relationship with events happening in human life.

While each number has a different representation, this article will provide an insight into the brief description of home numerology number 4.

Those born in any month of 4 [13 (1 + 3) = 4, 22 (2 + 2) = 4 and 31 (3 + 1) = 4] are ruled by the numerology number 4 of planet Uranus, which is also known by the name of Rahu.

Such people are very active, energetic, knowledgeable and sharp-minded. They also know how to handle tricky situations, as they are clever and easily understand if somebody is trying to play with them. Moreover, the natives of Uranus are also known for their hard-working attitude. They tend to lead a practical life as they have an analytical mind with a practical approach to life. With a good personality and wonderful speaking skills, they also have the quality of leading groups. Hence, they possess good leadership skills.

To add on, people ruled by number 4 are very good at keeping secrets. They can create order out of chaos. As hard-working people, they enjoy seeing the results of their labour. However, they are inclined to be rigid and stubborn, as they find it very hard to change their minds once they have been made up. They have strong likes and dislikes and aren’t afraid to express their views.

Keywords: Systematics, order, limitation, service, foundation, discipline, reliable and practical

Positive Traits: The native tendency to take ownership of things means they hold themselves accountable for everything they do. Lastly, they also come across as perfectionists by nature. According to the personality of numerology number 4, they are known to run after perfection in almost everything they do.

Negative Traits: They tend to be confident, but sometimes they become overconfident and react accordingly. These people don’t take advice from others, not even their elders. They always think they are right. Whatever they do, that’s correct. They also seem to be egoistic. Sometimes, they have no tolerance for power and behave like rebels. Due to this, they have issues like anxiety, fear and illusion.

Career: The fields in which such people can excel are legal, good anchor, media, journalist, reporter, marketing and IT sectors.

Warnings/Learnings: Their rebellious nature and overconfidence become dangerous. They should understand and try to change their habits. It’s necessary to accept changes, be less cautious and try to be more flexible and adapt to changes, which will also help them manage new opportunities and learn from them.

Lucky Colours: Shades of blue; green, red and pink, as these colours make their Sun strong.

Unlucky Colours: The natives of number 4 must avoid black, as it’s not good at all. They should always restructure their good energies.

Famous personalities like Barack Obama, Malia Obama, Juhi Chawla, Sarojini Naidu, Kartik Aaryan, Lord Byron and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel were born on number 4.

(Rakhi Jain is a professional numerologist, Vastu consultant and general counsellor. Email: rakhijain99999@gmail.com. Mobile: 9136910156. ‘Instagram’ handle: digitsndessteny)