Untold tales from the ‘Mahabharata’ to be staged in Kolkata

Does anyone know one of the very first androgynous characters in literature was Chitrangada from the ‘Mahabharata’? The story of ‘Ardhaveera’ is set about half an hour after Arjun leaves her to return to his motherland. Are people aware of what happened on the final day of the battle of Kurukshetra?

On June 22, ‘Mahabharata Untold’ will feature three performances exploring unheard, unspoken or unwritten parts of the ‘Mahabharata’. It will be staged at Gyan Manch from 6:30 pm onwards. Presented by ‘Shriek of Silence’, a multi-lingual theatre institution and academy that works with various formats of art, the show promises a unique journey for the audiences into the world of the ‘Mahabharata’.

While Ritwika Chaudhuri is the one who has conceptualised, scripted and will direct ‘Ardhaveera’, Pranati Tagore is behind ‘Atmanashi Kurukshetra’, which narrates the final day of the battle of Kurukshetra when Duryadhona’s wife, Bhanumoti is en route to meet her husband who is counting his moments before death on the battlefield. It will be followed by ‘Autobiography of Draupadi’ by Chhanda Roy. She will depict Draupadi’s lifelong desires, anger, beauty and the history of her humiliation.