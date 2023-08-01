Unlock the power of numbers through numerology

Numerology has become popular over the last few decades. Numerology is the science of numbers, a method of character analysis that uses the numbers of names and birth dates to solve the age-old question, “Who am I?” It deals with self-discovery and predictions. It helps one find the concealed meaning of life. It acts as an individual guide to people’s lives, their probability of becoming something and their strengths and weaknesses. Knowing by numbers, each number denotes a planet in the nine planets.

The day an individual is born, they connect with some numbers in the form of their date of birth. These numbers are all connected to different planets. On that basis, people can know themselves better, along with their talents, hidden potentials and opportunities and achieve their life goals without any hurdles.

In short, numerology is a self-help tool that provides a way to gain greater insight and understanding into one’s inner being. It gives people an opportunity to be aware of themselves, how proficient they are and the path they choose to use these abilities.

So, how does numerology work? The idea behind this calculation is simple. Our birth dates affect the cosmos of our lives. Through numerology, people can do a full analysis of their date of birth and know what their destiny is, their driver number or their ‘mulank’ number.

To calculate, people can add the digits of their birthday without considering month and year and boil them down to a single-digit number between 1 and 9. Example: 15-8-1973. They must consider only the day they were born. For instance, one will consider only 15 = 1 + 5 = 6, which means their destiny number is six and it denotes the planet, Venus.

Numerology compatibility in partners from marriage helps people know the person inside and out and with whom they are going to spend their lives. Such results can help people decide when the right time is to start a new venture or any other start for their future by calculating their personal year.

Numerology has proven to be dependable when it comes to taking difficult decisions in life with the help of calculations of future trends. It helps to set one’s goals and do the best planning and directing for achieving them according to their ruling planets. It also helps to reveal an individual’s traits so they can make the correct decisions about their education, health, marriage, love and finances based on the numbers present on their date of birth.

Nowadays, the most trending feature of correction in name spelling is the biggest power, which is only possible through numerology. People can never go back and change their past, but they can always make the best of their future and numerology is a gateway for any help.





Rakhi Jain is a numerologist and general counsellor in Mumbai. Contact her through her email id at rakhijain99999@gmail.com, DM her at her ‘Instagram’ handle, ‘digitsdessteny’ or call +91 9136910156.