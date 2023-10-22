Unleashing glamour, empowerment and uniqueness like never before!

The glittering stage of the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi set the scene for one of the most highly anticipated events in the ‘Indian Pageant Circuit: Queen of the World India’. Guided by the mantra of ‘bigger, better and grander’, this grand finale, under the dedicated leadership of Urmimala Boruah, the National Director and CEO of the pageant, lived up to its promise, leaving no detail unfinished.

The red carpet of the star-studded affair was graced by notable celebrities, adding an extra layer of glamour to the evening. Bhumi Pednekar and Neha Dhupia, renowned figures in the Indian entertainment industry, served as the chief guests of the event. They were joined by numerous prominent and rising influencers, all of whom lent their support to this spectacular celebration of beauty, diversity and empowerment.

‘Queen of the World India’ isn’t just a run-of-the-mill beauty pageant. It stands apart by adopting an inclusive approach to beauty. Contestants with diverse backgrounds, regardless of their size, age or marital status, came together to showcase their struggles and passions. The pageant embraces the pioneering spirit, aiming to revolutionise the beauty industry by breaking stereotypes and promoting the message that beauty comes in all forms.

The pageant night was a dazzling spectacle, filled with radiant smiles, couture glamour and inspiring stories. The evening began with a mesmerising ‘Ganesh Vandana’ dance performance, setting the stage for what was to come. Sachin Kumbhar and the pageant’s co-founder, Snigdha Baruah, took center stage as hosts and the show kicked off in style.

The contestants wowed the audience with their talent, grace and charisma during the dance performance round in cocktail dresses and the evening gown round. These segments not only showcased their outer beauty but also their inner confidence and poise.

Then finally, the moment came to crown the queens for the third season of ‘Queen of the World India. In the ‘Miss Category’, Aboli Kamble won the honour. While the first runner-up was Anjali Nandi, the second runner-up was Nishitha Tirunagiri.

In the ‘Ms Category’, Gayatri Dave was the winner. The first runner-up was Dikshitar Rawat, while Chaitali Jagani was the second runner-up. While the winner of ‘Mrs Category’ was Priya Saggi, Sherry Singh was the 1st runner-up and the 2nd runner-up turned out to be Aishwarya Solomon. The winner of the ‘ELITE Mrs Category’ was Amita Goel, with Vineeta Baldawa as the 1st runner and Vatsana Kasana as the 2nd runner-up.

The event emphasised that beauty isn’t confined to stereotypes but is a reflection of inner strength, passion and the ability to make a difference in the world. ‘Queen of the World India’ is a testament to the power of diversity and empowerment and its legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.