Understanding the environment with 'Quotes from the Earth'

The India International Centre (IIC) will organise 'Quotes from the Earth: An Environmental Film Festival' from December 1 to December 2, 2022. The 9th edition of the biennial festival will be organised in collaboration with 'Toxics Link'.

The festival is set to showcase 30 films categorised into four broad themes - environmental justice, water, conservation and sustainable living along with a discussion with the filmmakers present. The films are a mix of documentaries, animation and features from Austria, Canada, Greece, India, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal, Norway, Pakistan, Poland, South Africa, Turkey, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, the USA and Venezuela.

The festival will also include a panel discussion with eminent journalists, environmentalists, academicians, filmmakers, policymakers and personalities from civil society organisations.

From 10 am to 11:25 am, the event will be inaugurated by Ravi Agarwal, founder and director of 'Toxics Link', who will also deliver a welcome address. Rahul Ram, a well-known singer and songwriter, will be the chief guest. After that, a cultural programme will be presented by Shri Ram Millenium School, Gurguram.

In the two-day event, which will be held at the IIC's C D Deshmukh Auditorium from 10 am to 8 pm, some of the films that will be screened include 'Manas and People', 'Save Our Species', 'Wildfire', 'Sherni', 'Changing Landscape', 'The Last Tribe', 'Between Hell and Paradise' and many more.