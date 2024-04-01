‘Trivia collector’ Gaurav turns host with Bengali music show

People have seen him in Bengali serials and films and he has always impressed the audience with his acting skills. Now, actor Gaurav Chakraborty is all set to turn host with a new Bengali music show, ‘Song Connection’. In the show on ‘Zee Bangla Cinema’, Gaurav will be seen narrating fascinating stories of renowned personalities from Bengali movies and music, accompanied by evergreen Bengali songs that complement each narrative.

Gaurav has always had a connection with songs. Also, he calls himself a ‘trivia collector’. “Whenever I am with friends or family members, I come up with interesting trivia about songs and cinema. And music and Bangaliana go hand-in-hand,” said the ‘Abar Proloy’ actor.

Recently, the channel celebrated three crore viewership and also announced its two new programmes: ‘Tang Mat Karo (TMK)’, a half-hour comedy show that incorporates the best movie clips from Bengali cinema and ‘Song Connection’. The event also saw the launch of a new brand song, composed by Bickram Ghosh. Meanwhile, the channel also plans to renew ‘Zee Bangla Cinema Originals’ post-election.