Tridhara Utsav 2023 back with a bang

After a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ‘Tridhara Utsav 2023’ was back with a lot of glitz, glamour and sass.

From ceramics, handicrafts, accessories and home décor to food stalls and competitions including painting, music and dance, the week-long winter carnival of ‘Tridhara Sammilani’ in South Kolkata attracted a lot of crowds.

The visitors had a gala time participating in various fun activities like ‘Go As You Like’, gorging on delicacies and enjoying the different cultural programmes.

While nearly 4,000 kids participated in a painting competition, 2,200 took part in the song, dance and recitation competition. A unique fashion show with the women members of ‘Tridhara’ also made the event more festive and radiant. Organised by Debasish Kumar of ‘Tridhara Sammilani’, the event also saw the presence of Rashid Khan, Arati Mukhopadhyay and Devlina Kumar.

“All leading lifestyle stores were present at Tridhara Utsav. Every evening, the ambience changed when leading artistes performed at the Utsav. From popular Bengali bands to acclaimed singers like Monomay Bhattacharya, Rupankar Bagchi to Shibaji Chattopadhyay performed at the event,” said Gargi Mukherjee.