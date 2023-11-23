Tridha Choudhury to play journalist in new Bengali web series

Tridha Choudhury made her feature film debut in 2013 in Srijit Mukherji’s Bengali film ‘Mishawr Rawhoshyo’ and then went on to do a few more films too. But it was web series like ‘Bandish Bandits’ and Prakash Jha’s ‘Aashram’ which gave her widespread recognition. Now, Tridha returns to Bengali OTT space after a hiatus with the new series, ‘Sin: Whispers of Guilt’.

Directed by Arunava Khasnobis, in the thriller web series on ‘Addatimes’, Tridha will be seen playing a journalist. On her 30th birthday on Thursday, the look of her new Bengali web series was unveiled.

“The plot of ‘Sin’ is very gripping. I’ve never played a journalist before. In Bengali, every project has the most amazing twists and turns in plots,” said the ‘Dahleez’ actor. The last time Tridha acted in a Bengali web series was ‘Shei Je Holud Pakhi’ in 2018.