Tricolour Tales of Independence: Celebrating the spirit of freedom
This Independence Day, Sheraton New Delhi Hotel invites everyone to embark on a flavourful journey with its specially curated ‘Tricolour Tales of Independence’ brunch buffet at Delhi Pavilion.
Paying homage to the vibrant hues of the Indian Tricolour, the menu is a celebration of taste, tradition and togetherness. Expect a lavish spread of delicacies - from fresh, crisp greens and aromatic mains to indulgent desserts - all crafted to reflect the essence of freedom and festivity.
Whether food lovers are looking to enjoy a family gathering, a soulful afternoon with friends or savour a patriotic feast, this culinary experience promises to make everyone’s August 15 truly unforgettable.
Date: August 15, 2025
Time: 12:30 pm - 4 pm
Venue: Delhi Pavilion, Sheraton New Delhi Hotel
Price: Rs 1947 + taxes per person
Bookings & Reservations: +91 9220551562 (9 am - 6 pm) and [email protected]