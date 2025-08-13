Tricolour Tales of Independence: Celebrating the spirit of freedom

This Independence Day, Sheraton New Delhi Hotel invites everyone to embark on a flavourful journey with its specially curated ‘Tricolour Tales of Independence’ brunch buffet at Delhi Pavilion.

Paying homage to the vibrant hues of the Indian Tricolour, the menu is a celebration of taste, tradition and togetherness. Expect a lavish spread of delicacies - from fresh, crisp greens and aromatic mains to indulgent desserts - all crafted to reflect the essence of freedom and festivity.

Whether food lovers are looking to enjoy a family gathering, a soulful afternoon with friends or savour a patriotic feast, this culinary experience promises to make everyone’s August 15 truly unforgettable.

Date: August 15, 2025

Time: 12:30 pm - 4 pm

Venue: Delhi Pavilion, Sheraton New Delhi Hotel

Price: Rs 1947 + taxes per person

Bookings & Reservations: +91 9220551562 (9 am - 6 pm) and [email protected]