Tremendous response comes for ‘Brush 'n' Beyond’ exhibition

The ‘Brush 'n' Beyond’, an exhibition showcasing the works of 25 visual artists, including two installation artists, received an overwhelming response from the art community. The opening ceremony was notably marked by an attentive silence, as attendees eagerly listened to prominent figures in the fields of art and literature.

Dr Karan Singh, Padam Vibhushan awardee and philosopher-statesman, Chairperson of National Art Centre and senior artist Roop Chand along with painter, poet and educationist Goldy Malhotra graced the event with their presence and insights. Singh commended the efforts of the ‘Speaking Art Foundation’ and urged the audience to support NPOs like SAF by donating or purchasing artworks. He highlighted the rich cultural heritage that dates back to the Mohenjo-Daro era, emphasising the importance of preserving and celebrating our artistic traditions.

Roop Chand engaged with each artist individually, offering guidance and appreciation for their work. Guest of Honour Goldy Malhotra praised the foundation for uniting such a diverse group of creative souls, describing the exhibition as a refreshing escape from the scorching heat of a ‘cool breeze’. In his address, Neeraj Sharma, the founder and director of the foundation, emphasised that creating such an environment of awareness and appreciation would not have been possible without their collective effort.

“My painting is a multilayered work in acrylic colours in light and shade effect,” said Suryasnata Mohanty about her large-size canvas painting ‘Gajalakshmi’, which drew critical acclaim due to its rich texture and visual intrigue.

Some of the participating artists are Deeksha Bajaj Thapar, Deepak Biswal, Dr Suryasnata Mohanty and others.