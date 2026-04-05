TRANZ 2.0: Celebrating the personal journey of the realisation of impulses

On March 30, Sapphire Creations Dance Company hosted ‘Tranz 2.0’ as part of the Sapphire Annual Gala at Uttam Mancha at 7 pm with more than 40 dancers.

Inaugurated by Founder Director Sudarshan Chakravorty and Associate Director Ankita Duttagupta, foreign dignitaries were felicitated, like HE Maxim Kozlov, CG of Russia; HE Bernard Lynch, CG of Australia; Daniele Panfilo, Deputy CG of Italy and Marc Boudin, Director of Alliance du Bengale, who gave trophies to students based on internal assessments. It was a full house with representations of art lovers, dancers, media, foreign consulates and cultural centres. It had a special delegation of young students from NGOS.

With concept and direction by Sudarshan Chakravorty, light design by Dinesh Poddar, costume by Debaditya Das Barman, Ankita Duttagupta as the rehearsal director and live music by Monit Paul (Sarod) and Rishabh Dhar (Pakhowaj), ‘Tranz 2.0’ had performers, including Sudarshan Chakravorty, Ankita Duttagupta, Promita Karfa, Manju Ray Dutta, Adiana Kala, Arpita Dutta, Zara Chowdhury, Sukanya Dalal, Reshmi Banerjee and many others.

“We consider Sapphire to be a ‘perpetual workshop’, which we showcased this evening as a journey of ‘Sapphire’ from a community/neighbourhood based organisation to an iconic institution performing globally and brought in the ‘change’ and ‘acceptance’ of contemporary dance form both as a practice and a vision in Eastern India led by Sudarshan Chakravorty,” said Ankita Duttagupta.

Somehow, the evening became a personal journey of the realisation of the impulses, which turned into dance and celebrated life itself for Sudarshan.