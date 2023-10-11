Tota Roy Chowdhury’s brush with suspense in ‘Picasso’

Picture this: an artist crafts a portrait, only to discover that the subjects of his art mysteriously meet their demise. In ‘Picasso’, Raja Chanda’s latest OTT project starring Tota Roy Chowdhury as the protagonist, the narrative takes a haunting twist as both the subjects of his art succumb to sinister circumstances.

The thriller, which starts streaming on ‘Klikk’ next month, also stars Saurav Das, Srijla Guha (as journalist Shreya), Roja Paromita Dey, Deboprasad Haldar, Raheli and Kavya Bhowmik.

For Tota, who received rave reviews for his brilliant performance in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, playing the protagonist was a challenging one. “My character was a challenging one to portray, with its many layers. It’s a very well-written script and we discussed it intricately to paint this character in flesh and blood. Breathing life into this canvas has thus truly been a collaborative venture for us. I’ve played a painter before, but not as layered as this character. I am sure the audiences will find it rather intriguing,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chanda was keen to work with Tota for a long time. “Pablo Picasso’s name has always been one of intrigue, right from my school days. Thus, working on a suspense thriller script with such an iconic name and character was a matter of great excitement for me as a director. I was also very keen to work with the immensely talented Tota,” he said.