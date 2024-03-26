Tollywood drenched in a myriad of colours

It was a day when Bengali film and TV celebrities drenched all their shooting worries in the colours of Holi. While TMC MLA and director Raj Chakraborty celebrated Holi with his actor-wife Subhashree Ganguly and son Yuvaan at their ancestral house in Halisahar, ‘Fatafati’ actor Ritabhari Chakraborty was enjoying her day at the famed Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar’s Holi celebration in Mumbai.

Actor Mimi Chakraborty visited Vrindavan before Holi and was back in town to celebrate the festival of colours with actors Ankush and Oindrilla. Their ‘colourful’ video has also gone viral. Swastika Mukherjee, looking beautiful as ever in a saree, celebrated Holi at Vrindavan. Both Swastika and Mimi also had a message for all: to spare the dogs during the festival.

Love birds Yash Dasgupta and Nusrat Jahan also celebrated the festival and shared their fun moments on ‘Instagram’. Sohini Sarkar was fully drenched in colours as she shared photographs on her social media account. Meanwhile, Rituparna Sengupta was in a full Holi mood with her friends. For Koel Mallick, Holi was all about getting drenched with her son Kabir.

Jisshu Sengupta, his wife Nilanjanaa Sengupta and their kids had a fun Holi outing with the Bengal Tigers’ squad, who recently won their first Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) trophy. From Bonny Sengupta, Koushani Mukherjee, Rahul Banerjee and Priyanka Sarkar to Rahul Majumder, it was one big party. For Parambrata Chatterjee and his wife Piya, it was an intimate Holi, their first celebration of the festival of colours, after their wedding.