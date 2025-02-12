This Valentine’s Day, experience an unforgettable romantic affair

This Valentine’s season, Le Méridien Gurgaon, Delhi NCR, invites guests to immerse themselves in an unforgettable celebration of love. From dreamy brunches and intimate candlelit dinners to indulgent Valentine’s desserts, the hotel has curated a selection of exclusive experiences designed to create magical moments.

Adore more: A love-filled Sunday brunch

Fall in love with Sundays all over again at Latest Recipe! This dreamy brunch experience is all about indulgence, featuring live music, themed cocktails and an exquisite spread of Valentine’s delicacies - a perfect way to toast to love every Sunday from 12:30 pm to 4 pm.

Valentine’s Day under the stars: An enchanting cabana experience

An exquisite private dining experience awaits couples at Longitude 77°3’ on February 14, where a starlit cabana setting, handcrafted cocktails and personalised service set the stage for a night of romance.

Love at first bite: An elegant Italian affair

At Bella Cucina, love meets flavour in a chef-curated five-course dinner experience for two, paired with a glass of sparkling wine and live music, creating the perfect Valentine’s date night on February 14 from 7 pm to 11 pm.

Love is on the menu: A grand Valentine’s gala dinner

For those who love lavish celebrations, Latest Recipe presents a Valentine-themed gala buffet with interactive live stations, strawberry-infused desserts, live entertainment and romantic love potions for an evening to remember on February 14 from 7 pm to 11 pm.

Sweeten your Valentine’s: A special treat from the heart

Until February 14, indulge in a delightful selection of Valentine’s-themed sweets and creamy cakes, specially handcrafted to express love most sweetly. Available à la carte at Latest Recipe.

Guests are encouraged to book their tables in advance for an unforgettable experience. For reservations, call +91 7065011521 and +91 9163709449.