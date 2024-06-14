This Father’s Day, express gratitude at The Park, New Delhi

Looking to express your gratitude to the superhero in your life this Father’s Day? The Park, New Delhi, welcomes families to celebrate, where fathers will be pampered through their stomachs with a culinary tribute like no other. The hotel’s award-winning restaurants are set to celebrate this special day with an array of delightful buffets and special desserts, dedicated to providing a wholesome dining experience.

Nestled in the heart of New Delhi, The Park is renowned for its unparalleled hospitality and culinary excellence. This Father’s Day, the hotel’s team of talented chefs has curated a selection of culinary delights to tantalise your taste buds and delight your senses.

To make this occasion even more special, the hotel is offering a generous 50 percent discount on the buffet and a 20 percent discount on à la carte dining for diners accompanied by their fathers. It’s the perfect opportunity to bond over delicious food and create cherished memories together. Additionally, indulge in The Park’s special Father’s Day offer on desserts at the legendary patisserie, Flurys.

People can join The Park, New Delhi, this Father’s Day to let the hotel make this day truly unforgettable for them and their loved ones.

Date: June 16, 2024

Timings: 12:30 pm to 11:30 pm

Restaurants: Mist and Aqua, The Park, New Delhi

Contact Details: 011 2374 3000