This Father’s Day, celebrate the man, the myth, the mentor at Edesia!

This Father’s Day, step into a world of heartfelt indulgence at Edesia, the award-winning all-day dining restaurant at Crowne Plaza Today New Delhi Okhla. Join us on June 15, 2025, as we celebrate the unsung heroes of our lives with a themed brunch titled ‘Love of the Father’.

Crafted to delight every dad’s palate, the sumptuous Father’s Day Brunch promises a generous spread featuring live cooking stations, refreshing mocktails and the added charm of poolside access - all set against vibrant décor and thoughtful props curated especially for the occasion.

Whether you’re surprising your father with a feast or planning a family gathering, the warm ambience and indulgent buffet at Edesia make it the perfect spot to say, “Thank You, Dad.”

Venue: Edesia, Crowne Plaza New Delhi OkhlaAn exquisite brunch experience to honour the love of the father

Date: June 15, 2025

Brunch Price: Rs 2599 + taxes

For reservations, call: 9582203127