This Durga Puja, enjoy Chinese flavours at ‘Chowman’

As the spirituality of Durga Puja comes close, ‘Chowman’ gears up to welcome the patrons for an extraordinary culinary experience, blending festivity with the irresistible flavours of authentic Chinese cuisine. Known for its rich array of delectable dishes, ‘Chowman’ promises to make our Durga Puja truly unforgettable with irresistible offers on both delivery and dine-in.

Chowman’s Durga Puja menu kicks off with a variety of soups, from the soothing ‘Sweet Corn Soup’ to the tangy ‘Hot and Sour Soup’, offering something for every palate. The starter’s selection is equally tempting, with spicy ‘Chilli Paneer’ and the ever-popular ‘Kolkata Style Chilli Chicken’. Seafood lovers are in for a treat with dishes like ‘Pan Fried Chilli Prawn’, delivering bold and mouth-watering flavours to make our festive feast truly special.

‘Chowman’ offers an extensive selection of noodles and rice. Relish the signature ‘Wok Tossed Hakka Noodles’, ‘Chilli Garlic Noodles’ or the aromatic Chowman’s ‘Special Rice’ along with ‘Shanghai Fried Rice’. Pair them with mains like ‘Fish in Red/Green Curry’, ‘Butter Garlic Prawn’, ‘Lemon Fish’ or the fiery ‘Prawn in Oyster Sauce’. For pork and lamb lovers, options like ‘Roasted Chilli Pork’, ‘Double Fried Pork’ and ‘Shredded Lamb in Chilli Garlic Sauce’ are guaranteed to satisfy.

Chowman’s Durga Puja menu offers a refreshing selection of mocktails to complement our feast. Sip on the zesty ‘Thai Lemonade’ or the tropical ‘Sea Breeze’. For a fruity twist, one can try the ‘Real Iced Peach Tea’ or ‘Tangy Pineapple’, while the vibrant ‘Blue Ocean’ and ‘Sparkling Blueberry’ bring a burst of bold flavours to our festive celebration.

Food lovers can round off their meals with a selection of heavenly desserts like ‘Toffee Walnut with Ice Cream’ or the crispy and delightful ‘Darsan with Ice Cream’, making sure our festive feast ends on a sweet note. And the best news: all outlets will remain open from noon until late night throughout the Puja period, offering dine-in and delivery services.

Pocket Pinch

Cost for two: Rs 900

Timing: October 5 to October 14; from noon to post-midnight