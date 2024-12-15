The three-day celebration of ‘Remembering Ghalib’ begins

‘Sahitya Kala Parishad’, in association with the Government of NCT, Delhi and the ‘Ghalib Memorial Movement’, kick started the grand three-day event ‘Remembering Ghalib’ on December 15, commemorating the birth anniversary of the legendary poet Mirza Ghalib. This celebration, conceptualised by kathak exponent Uma Sharma, aims to bring the essence of Ghalib’s life and works to contemporary audiences, particularly younger generations, while highlighting Delhi’s rich cultural heritage.

The event began with a solemn candlelight march inaugurated by Saurabh Bharadwaj, Minister of Art, Culture and Languages. The march, which started at Town Hall, Chandni Chowk and concluded at Ghalib’s Haveli in Ballimaran, was a symbolic homage to the great poet. Eminent personalities, including Dr Suresh K. Goyal (Former DG, ICCR), Firoz Bakht Ahmed (Chancellor, MAANU, Historian), Badrudduja Siddiqi Najmi and Dr Uma Sharma, participated in the walk.

The day culminated in a soulful ‘Mehfil-e-Ghazal’ at Ghalib’s Haveli, featuring an evocative performance by Ustad Imran Khan, who presented some of Ghalib’s most celebrated poems, such as ‘Hazaro Khwahishein Aisi’, ‘Ye Na Thi Hamari Qismat’ and ‘Gham-e-Hasti Ka Asad’.

Speaking on the occasion, Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “Mirza Ghalib’s poetry transcends time, reflecting the depths of human emotion and the essence of Delhi’s cultural heritage. This celebration is not only a tribute to his genius but also a testament to our commitment to preserving and promoting the rich literary legacy he left behind.”

The celebration will continue on December 18 and 19 at the India Islamic Cultural Centre with a ‘Mushaira’ featuring renowned poets. The grand finale will include a dance ballet on ‘Shama Har Rang Mein Jalti Hai Sahar Hone Tak’, conceptualised by Dr Uma Sharma and narrated by Pavan K Varma, encapsulating Ghalib’s poetic brilliance.