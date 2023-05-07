The song of Feluda

Eminent singer Nachiketa Chakraborty has sung a song about Satyajit Ray’s immortal detective character, Feluda. Original thoughts and lyrics have been penned by Abhijit Pal.

Here, Nachiketa Chakraborty plays Topshe. The song revolves around the description of Feluda in the eyes of Topshe. The release of this song took place at Satyajit Ray’s house, in the presence of noted filmmaker Sandip Ray himself.

Nachiketa Chakraborty said, “I didn’t really think of a release like this. I thought it would be somewhere else. I am really overwhelmed. And like many, I am a fan of Feluda too. I sang from my passion. Next year I will write, compose and sing a song about Satyajit Ray on his birthday, for sure. Abhijit has written it nicely and I really like singing the song to the tune of Kaustav Chattopadhyay. This house is like a pilgrimage for me, so I climbed the stairs, not the elevator.”

Sandip Ray said, “Actually, Feluda and Shanku are all Satyajit himself. So, I wanted the song to be released at Feluda’s house. What would be a better place to release a song about Feluda than this house!”

Abhijit Pal said that he has fulfilled his dream for many days with this release. The song is available on ‘FMD Bangla YouTube’ channel.