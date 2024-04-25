The smile of success

For six years, filmmaker Srijit Mukherji slogged to make ‘Oti Uttam’, a Bengali film, which brought back ‘Mahanayak’ Uttam Kumar on the big screen once again via artificial intelligence. It was risky content, yet Srijit had faith in his idea.

On Saturday, the cast and crew of ‘Oti Uttam’ celebrated the success of the film at a city hotel and director Srijit was all smiles. Cast members Anindya Sengupta, Roshni Bhattacharya and Gourab Chatterjee were also happy with the box-office performance of the film.

“Thanks to a good box office performance in a traditionally lean pre-Poila Boishakh period aggravated by-elections and IPL (which has house full shows all over even in the fourth weekend) and a bumper deal with @DisneyPlusHS, ‘Oti Uttam’ broke even at the end of the third week making it a bonafide 2024 hit. The general first quarter scene is undeniably bleak though,” posted Srijit a few days ago.

From Swastika Mukherjee, Anirban Chakrabarti and Kaushik Ganguly to Jisshu Sengupta, a bevy of Tollywood celebrities were present.