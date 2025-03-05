The rising trend of medical numerology

Medical numerology is the practice of using numbers with health insights. The numbers are derived from a person’s birth date and name to suggest its possible effects on physical and emotional well-being. It tells us about ourselves, our possible health issues, what we should avoid (health-related), our strengths and weaknesses and what we can become.

Origin of medical numerology: Medical numerology, also known as Vedic numerology, is a part of astrology that discusses the possible influence of the heavenly bodies on one’s everyday activities and overall life, including one’s health.

In ancient Chinese medicine, numerology was used to understand an individual’s health and well-being. Numerology is associated with five elements: wood, fire, metal, earth and water. This integration of numerology into health practices laid the groundwork for what is now called medical numerology.

Benefits of Medical Numerology

• It helps us gain insight into our personalities, potential health benefits and issues and encourages us to follow a self-reflecting and proactive lifestyle.

• Medical numerology is a holistic approach toward health, life, career and overall lifestyle.

• We can consider it a supplementary tool for personal growth and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Aspects of Medical Numerology

Life Path Number

• It talks about the essence and potential health challenges.

• It is calculated using the date of birth.

Expression Number

• It reflects talent and potential health strengths.

• It is calculated by using the full birth name.

Health Insights

• It reveals specific health tendencies (overall positives and negatives related to our health) and dietary recommendations.

• For example, people with a specific number might be prone to certain diseases more than others.

• It talks about what food and activities can benefit an individual.

Numbers used to diagnose health issues: In medical numerology, the professionals calculate numbers utilising a person’s birth date and full birth name and relate them to health and well-being. The numbers usually range from 1 to 9, which gives insights into a person’s health and personality.

Number 1 (Pitta Dosh)

Who: People born on dates 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month.

Ruled By: This number is governed by the Sun.

Potential Problems: These are related to the heart and stomach, as well as issues related to blood and circulation.

To Avoid: Highly acidic and oily food.

To Include: Dry fruits, oranges, apples, ginger and barley and a relaxing exercising routine.

Best Months: January and October

Number 2 (Kapha)

Who: People born on dates 2, 11, 20 and 29 of any month.

Ruled By: This number is ruled by the Moon.

Potential Problems: These people aren’t often strong-built and can easily get affected by issues related to stomach, digestive problems, aneamia, nervousness, insomnia and mental stress.

To Avoid: Emotional conflicts

To Include: Body massage; take black pepper with honey in the morning and eat seasonal food such as cabbage, cucumber, carrot and radish.

Best Months: February and July

Number 3 (Kapha)

Who: People born on dates 3, 12, 21 and 30 of any month.

Ruled By: This number is ruled by Jupiter.

Potential Problems: People born on these dates are prone to problems related to the chest, lungs, skin, sore throat, diabetes and arthritis.

To Avoid: Fatty meals and nervous stress

To Include: Regular exercise and fruits such as pomegranate, grapes, cherry, almonds, probiotics and cloves.

Best Months: March and December

Number 4 (Vaat)

Who: People born on dates 4, 13, 22 and 31 of any month.

Ruled By: This number is ruled by Rahu.

Potential Problems: Depression, melancholy, respiratory issues, cough and cold, heart issues and urinary infections.

To Avoid: Arguments and excessive sugar

To Include: Carrot, apple and beetroot juice; eating from silver utensils and constructive hobbies.

Best Months: April and August

Number 5 (Vaat)

Who: People born on dates 5, 14 and 23 of any month.

Ruled By: This number is ruled by the planet Mercury.

Potential Problems: Mental strain, cough and flu, skin problems, insomnia and kidney issues.

To Avoid: Stress and sleeplessness

To Include: Carrot, radish, mint, green vegetables and barley.

Best Months: May and September

Number 6 (Kapha)

Who: People born on dates 6, 15 and 24 of any month.

Ruled By: These dates are ruled by Venus.

Potential Problems: Fever, influenza; nose, throat and lung infections; heart problems in old age.

To Avoid: Extra sweet, spicy and oily food.

To Include: Green vegetables, fruits like pomegranate, almonds and rice.

Best Months: June and October

Number 7 (Kapha)

Who: People born on dates 7, 16, and 25 of any month.

Ruled By: This number is ruled by Ketu.

Potential Problems: Infections, blood circulation, arthritis in old age and indigestion.

To Avoid: Smoking, alcohol, drugs and irregular eating.

To Include: Food rich in Vitamin D (mushrooms, cheese, spinach, eggs and desi ghee) and Vitamin E (almonds, mango, tomatoes, sunflower seeds, papaya and kiwi).

Best Months: July and February

Number 8 (Vaat)

Who: People born on dates 8, 17 and 26 of any month.

Ruled By: This number is ruled by the planet Saturn.

Potential Problems: Tooth-related issues, headache, liver and intestine issues.

To Avoid: Intoxicants

To Include: Exercise, include honey in the diet, wake up early and consume buttermilk.

Best Months: August and January

Number 9 (Pitta)

Who: People born on dates 9, 18 and 27 of any month.

Ruled By: This number is ruled by the planet Mars.

Potential Problems: Prone to health issues like fever, chickenpox, kidney and throat.

To Avoid: Oily and greasy foods; hot spices; stay away from aggressive situations.

To Include: Garlic, onion, ginger and coconut water and morning walks

Best Months: January and March

(Rakhhi Jain is a professional numerologist, Vastu consultant and general counsellor from Mumbai, India. Email: [email protected]. Mobile: +91 9594888515, +91 9136910156. ‘Instagram’ handle: numerologybyrakhejain. Facebook handle: Numerology By Rakhe Jain)