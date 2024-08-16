The Park New Delhi launches exclusive Raksha Bandhan hampers

The Park New Delhi, renowned for its impeccable hospitality and luxurious offerings, is delighted to announce the launch of its exclusive Raksha Bandhan hampers. Curated with love and care, these hampers are designed to make the festival of Rakhi even more special, bringing joy and sweetness to the cherished bond between siblings.

This Raksha Bandhan, the hotel invites all to celebrate the occasion with a thoughtful selection of artisanal treats, traditional sweets and elegant gifts, all beautifully packaged in bespoke hampers. Whether near or far from their siblings, these hampers are the perfect way to express their love and affection.

The hampers offer an exquisite blend of gourmet delights, featuring an assortment of handpicked snacks such as ‘Flurys’ signature chocolate, Typhoo Tea, Olive oil, ‘Besan Tulsi Gur ke Ladoo’, tea cake, walnut pie and many more. The hotel is pleased to offer customisation options for its Rakhi hampers to suit everyone’s preferences.

This Raksha Bandhan, people are invited to celebrate the timeless bond of unforgettable love and protection for themselves and their siblings with The Park New Delhi’s exclusive hampers.

Where: The Park, 15 Parliament Street, New Delhi 110001

When: Hampers available till August 19, 2024

To explore the range and place an order, please call: +91 9654203076, 011 2374 3000