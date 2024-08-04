The Park New Delhi hosts the book launch of ‘Ganika’

The Park New Delhi hosted the book launch of ‘Ganika’ on August 2. The book is based on the courtesans of 19th-20th century India and is edited by accomplished art historian and curator, Dr Seema Bhalla. The event was a resounding success, drawing an enthusiastic crowd of literature lovers, distinguished guests, embassy officials and media representatives.

Notable personalities gracing the event elevated the evening’s charm and significance included Priya Paul, Chairperson of ‘Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels’; Muzaffar Ali, celebrated filmmaker and director of the renowned movie, ‘Umrao Jaan’ (1981); Nawab Kazim Ali (Nawab of Rampur), grandson of the last nawab of Rampur, Raza Ali Khan, who is deeply connected to India’s history and culture; Siddhartha Tagore, owner and founder of ‘Art and Deal Magazine’ and H.E. Vahagn Afyan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Republic of India.

Rohit Arora, Vice President (North) of The Park Hotels, commenced the evening with a heartfelt welcome and an introduction to the event. The audience was then treated to an engaging panel discussion featuring the chief guests of the event, Priya Paul, Muzaffar Ali, Nawab Kazim Ali and Siddhartha Tagore with Dr Seema Bhalla. They shared their perspectives on the cultural and historical significance of courtesans. They discussed how the book contributes to a deeper understanding of India’s past and depiction of courtesans in Indian cinema.

The launch also featured an enlightening discussion of the esteemed contributors of the book - Dr Swarnmalya Ganesha, Dr A K Das, Dr Shweta Sachdeva Jha, Yatindra Mishra, Sumant Batra, Dr Ira Bhaskar and Dr Richard Allen. The panel delved into the historical context, themes and inspirations behind the book, providing profound insights that captivated everyone present.

The event ended with cocktails, appetizers and insightful engagement among the guests.