The numerology and spirituality of Navratri

‘Nav’ means nine and ‘ratri’ means night and these nine auspicious days have such a planetary setting that it’s easy for us humans to detoxify our lives from the evils of our minds and help us grow spiritually.

Spirituality and numerology are like two sides of the same coin as there is a strong connection that the deities have with each of the nine planets. Navratri is the festival which is dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga and one would be surprised to know that these nine forms correspond to the planets.

By worshipping Devi Shailputri, one will be able to pacify the Sun. By worshipping Devi Chandraghanta, one will be able to pacify the Moon. By worshipping Devi Kushmanda, one can pacify Jupiter. By worshipping Devi Kalratri, one can pacify Rahu. By worshipping Devi Maha Gauri, one will be able to pacify Mercury. By worshipping Devi Katyayani, one would pacify Venus. By worshipping Devi Siddhi Datri, one would pacify Ketu. By worshipping Devi Brahmacharini, one will be able to pacify Saturn and by worshipping Devi Skandamata, one can pacify Mars.

Each day, the numerology of Navratri has its own significance according to the mythological stories of Goddess Durga and how the fight between her and the evil Mahishasura shook all the three realms of Earth, heaven and hell.

According to numerology, each day asks a person to get rid of the excess that the corresponding number has to give them.

Numerology Number 1 (The Sun): On day 1 of Navratri, excess sunny vibrations can increase one’s anger by many folds. The Sun asks people to get rid of the excess anger that is held by them throughout the year. Excess anger (fire) is just a mask worn on the real suppressed feelings. They must let go of their egos and be grounded again.

Numerology Number 2 (The Moon): On day 2 of Navratri, the Moon asks people to stop judging people by their caste, colour, deeds and actions. It asks them to look within. Nothing is black and white, but life is all about the grey area in between. Thus, the wavery mind will do people no good. Be centered and stable. Chanting is the best to stable one’s mind as it helps to form a zero-judgment approach. It helps people to deal with compassion and love for all.

Numerology Number 3 (Jupiter): Day 3 of Navratri asks people to get rid of all the grudges that they have been carrying all these years. It’s the day of the Guru (teacher) who preaches to let go of the unnecessary emotional load on our shoulders so that we can feel lighter than ever. Meditation and charity will help people release on an emotional level.

Numerology Number 4 (Rahu): Day 4 of Navratri asks people to forgive everyone and cut ties with the burden of carrying a negative past and misunderstandings. One should not only forgive others but forgive oneself, so they can truly move forward in life. The ‘Cutting Chords’ technique works best.

Numerology Number 5 (Mercury): Day 5 of Navratri asks people to accept everyone as they are. The biggest lesson of life is acceptance. It is a combination of love, compassion and intelligence. By mastering this art, people will never be angry again. Failure of acceptance creates the ego.

Numerology Number 6 (Venus): Day 6 of Navratri asks people to love everyone unconditionally. Venus is the planet of love and it doesn’t bifurcate anyone in any way. It shines and oozes pure love. It’s the only language that the universe can interpret and helps an individual become one with God. It also denotes the feminine aspect of being beautiful and thus everyone wears shiny clothes, jewellery and puts their best foot forward on the floor.

Numerology Number 7 (Ketu): Day 7 of Navratri asks people to abstain from jealousy and guilt. This planet helps a person in any kind of detachment very easily. Thus, this day is best chosen to get rid of bad habits. Also, if meditated thoroughly, it helps people understand their karmic cycles and why they are where they are.

Numerology Number 8 (Saturn): Day 8 of Navratri asks people to leave behind all the fears that harass them. Saturn is a tough teacher but once they surrender and learn the lesson, it showers with abundance from all the eight directions. It is also called ‘Asht -Siddhi’ and ‘Asht Riddhi’, meaning full of knowledge, health and wealth. But to travel on this particular journey, people have to leave all their fears aside and embrace every situation in front of them.

Numerology Number 9 (Mars): Day 9 of Navratri asks people to be grateful for everything in their current lives and whatever life gifts them in the future. Number nine possesses the humanitarian quality. This day asks them to be the best version of themselves. Gratitude completes them as human beings. Charity is the best deed they can perform on this day.

After going through the nine days of cleansing and detoxification of mind, body and soul, it’s time to cheer up ourselves for going through this process and spiritually uplifting our vibrations. This takes us one step closer to being one with the God/Universe. Every Navratri, we can get rid of demons of cruelty, injustice, ‘swartha’, jealousy, vanity, greed, attraction, anger, lust and desire, just like Goddess Durga.

The excess energies of the numbers/planets are removed or controlled in various ways by observing a juice fast, chanting religious mantras, singing soulful songs, dancing to these tunes, yoga, meditation and much more. Colour therapy (wearing a particular colour on specific days) is much more in trend these days.

This Navratri, people should strive to invite wealth, happiness and all-round prosperity in their lives with the help of special positive energies.

