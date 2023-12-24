The Lalit Great Eastern Kolkata’s iconic bakery keeps legacy alive

The Lalit Great Eastern Kolkata’s historic ‘The Bakery’, established in 1830 by Wilson, welcomes cake enthusiasts to indulge in the timeless tradition of The Great Eastern Cake Sale, an iconic haven for confectionery lovers. Renowned for its commitment to quality, ‘The Bakery’ is a symbol of Kolkata’s culinary heritage.

The fruit and plum cakes from ‘The Bakery’ have become synonymous with Christmas joy. As part of the longstanding tradition, the preparation begins early, with the famous cake-mixing ceremony held in November 2023. The meticulous blending of fruits and nuts ensures that every bite is a celebration of flavours, tradition and festive spirit.

Then, there’s the Elphie fun parade and sweet surprises. ‘Elphie’ represents The Lalit Group’s commitment to fostering an inclusive environment. In contrast to the conventional portrayal of Santa Claus, ‘Elphie’ leads the way in promoting diversity and equality. The choice of a gender-neutral mascot aligns with The Lalit Group’s principles of creating a space that is welcoming and inclusive for all. ‘Elphie’ is adorned in vibrant rainbow colours, spreading joy and distributing mixed fruit muffins as a token of celebration.

The ‘Great Eastern Cake Sale’ invites cake enthusiasts to join this celebration of tradition, diversity and sweetness. People can visit ‘The Bakery’ at The Lalit Great Eastern Kolkata and experience the magic of Christmas through the delectable offerings available until January 1, 2024.