The Imperial New Delhi features in the ‘Best 100 Hotels in the World List’

The Imperial New Delhi, a beacon of luxury and elegance in the heart of India’s capital city, has proudly announced its inclusion in the prestigious list of ‘Best 100 Hotels in the World List’ from ‘Travel + Leisure Magazine’. This esteemed recognition is a testament to the hotel’s unwavering commitment to excellence and unparalleled hospitality.

Nestled in the historic enclave of Janpath, the iconic hotel has long been synonymous with timeless grandeur and unmatched service. Boasting a rich heritage dating back to 1936, it has played host to royalty, dignitaries and discerning travellers from around the globe, setting the standard for luxury hospitality in India.

Each year, ‘Travel + Leisure’ recognises the top hotels, islands, cities, cruise lines, airlines, spas and more around the globe, according to the results of the ‘Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2024’ readers’ survey. The esteemed awards are an essential, trusted source of inspiration and guidance as travelers make plans to set out on trips around the globe. This recognition is a powerful testament to the experience people provide, as the ‘Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards’ are a leading barometer of the places and companies that satisfy some of the most passionate and discerning travelers out there now.

“We are delighted and humbled by the honor of being included in ‘The World’s 100 Best Hotels’,” expressed Louis Sailer, Senior Executive and Vice President of The Imperial New Delhi. Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to all our patrons whose generous support and votes have made this achievement possible. This recognition truly reflects the unwavering dedication and passion of our team, who strive tirelessly to deliver exceptional guest experiences. We extend a sincere thank you to our owners for their steadfast commitment in entrusting us with a unique eight-acre estate in the heart of the capital, a destination like no other.”

From its bespoke accommodations and world-class dining options to its exquisite 44,000-square-foot wellness areas and impeccable service, The Imperial New Delhi offers a truly unforgettable stay for every guest. The hotel’s iconic architecture, lush gardens and timeless charm create a captivating ambiance that transports visitors to a bygone era of elegance and refinement.

As The Imperial New Delhi celebrates this milestone achievement, it looks forward to welcoming guests from home and around the world to experience the unparalleled luxury and hospitality that have earned it a place among ‘The World’s 100 Best Hotels’.