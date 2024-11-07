What’s common about Francis Newton Souza, KG Subramanyan, Ram Kumar and V S Gaitonde, apart from their long-standing reputation as four of India’s greatest modern artists? The answer: They were all born in 1924. Recently, an extraordinary exhibition commemorating 100 years since the birth of these modern masters opened at Triveni Kala Sangam, New Delhi. Titled ‘The Four: Celebrating the Birth Centenary of Four Modern Indian Masters’, the vast retrospective provided a rare opportunity to engage with iconic works by Souza, Subrahmanyan, Kumar and Gaitonde, who, though distinct in style and vision, collectively articulated a narrative of modernity deeply rooted in Indian culture and society.

Organised by the ‘Progressive Art Gallery’, in collaboration with the ‘Raza Foundation’, the show is curated by eminent art historian and critic Yashodhara Dalmia and was inaugurated by H. E. Dr Philipp Ackermann, Ambassador of Germany to India on October 29, 2024. It’s on public view till November 10.

While inaugurating the exhibition, H.E. Dr Philipp Ackermann said, “It’s an honour to inaugurate this exhibition that celebrates the works of four exceptional artists who defined Indian modernity in art. F N Souza, K G Subramanyan, Ram Kumar and V S Gaitonde represent a dynamic force in modern Indian painting, capturing the essence of an independent nation and its cultural awakening. Their vibrant, distinctly Indian styles convey individuality and a collective spirit of India’s unique journey in modern art.”

Speaking about the cultural legacy of the four artists, Harsh Vardhan Singh, Director and CEO of ‘Progressive Art Gallery’, said, “Each of these extraordinary artists has played a pivotal role in shaping modern Indian art. This exhibition isn’t merely a retrospective; it’s a vibrant exploration of the themes, techniques and philosophies that define the works of Gaitonde, Souza, Kumar and Subramanyan.”

Ashok Vajpeyi, Managing Trustee of ‘The Raza Foundation’, said, “It’s a happy coincidence that many masters of modern Indian art were born in 1924 and we are celebrating their birth centenary.”

“From Souza’s diabolical humans which questioned corruption, to Subramanyan’s expressive delineation of street life; Ram Kumar’s tightly wedged houses which muffled the surface in despair and Gaitonde’s emblazoned paintings rising from the depths, we have the emergence of a monumental art for the country. In the struggle to carve a meaningful path that reflected contemporary life, the artists’ heroic attempts became symbolic of the nation’s impassioned means of existence,” wrote eminent curator Yashodhara Dalmia.