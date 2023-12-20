The Cavalry Goes to Jodhpur: An immersive journey around the globe

DD National recently announced the launch of its exciting travelogue series, ‘The Cavalry Goes to Jodhpur’. This captivating series takes viewers on an immersive journey around the globe, exploring diverse cultures, breathtaking landscapes and unique experiences.

The ongoing series began to be shown on Doordarshan’s national channel on December 16 at noon and will be broadcast every Saturday and Sunday.

‘The Cavalry Goes to Jodhpur’ is a captivating travelogue that takes viewers on an epic journey through Rajasthan, India, from Pushkar to Jodhpur via Osian. The series explores the rich cultural tapestry of Rajasthan, uncovers hidden treasures and celebrates the indomitable spirit of its people. It also showcases innovative initiatives and sustainable practices transforming the region’s energy landscape, showcasing India’s diverse castes, colour and religions.

This travelogue series is a testament to the commitment of ‘Doordarshan’ to providing quality content that educates, entertains and inspires. The channel believes that through travel, people can foster a deeper understanding and appreciation for the diversity that makes our world so extraordinary.