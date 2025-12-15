The Barmer Boys Announce Two Delhi-NCR Performances

Internationally acclaimed contemporary folk trio The Barmer Boys will perform two special shows across Delhi-NCR this December, including a fundraiser tribute to the late Mangey Khan at The Piano Man, Saket, followed by a live performance at The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Gurugram.

The first evening, titled ‘Remembering Manga’, will take place on December 25, 2025, at The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Saket. The event will begin with a community fundraiser at 8 pm, followed by the show seating at 8:30 pm. A ‘Razorpay’ QR code will be available at the venue for donations, which will go directly towards supporting Mangey Khan’s family and preserving his musical legacy.

The second performance will be held on December 26, 2025, at The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Gurugram, with show seating at 8:30 pm. This concert continues the celebration of the Barmer Boys’ music following Mangey Khan’s passing in 2024.

Led by Mangey Khan until his passing, the Barmer Boys are known for bringing the centuries-old Manganiyar musical tradition of Rajasthan to global audiences. Their sound blends Sufi kalaams, devotional bhajans and desert folk ballads with traditional instruments such as the kamaicha, dholak, khartal and morchang, alongside beatboxing and contemporary rhythms.

Event Details

Event 1: Remembering Manga - Fundraiser & Live Performance

Date: December 25, 2025

Fundraiser Begins: 8 pm | Show Seating: 8:30 pm

The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Saket, New Delhi

Donations via ‘Razorpay’ QR code at the venue

Event 2: Live Performance by The Barmer Boys

Date: December 26, 2025

Show Seating: 8:30 pm

The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Gurugram

Presented by: Amarrass Records