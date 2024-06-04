The art of vehicle number numerology

Owning a vehicle adds to one’s life status in addition to making travel easier and smoother. Vehicle numerology is a way to find a favourable vehicle number for us that ensures that both our vehicle and life are on track.

There’s a whole lot of numerology involved in picking up our vehicle’s number plate. Numerology is the belief that numbers hold special meanings and vibrations and choosing the right number plate can have a big impact on our luck and energy while driving.

Lucky vehicle number numerology: Owning a vehicle involves a huge investment of money and due diligence. But, what about the vehicle number? One may not consider the vehicle number before purchasing a two-wheeler or four-wheeler. But the number of our vehicles holds much importance. If our car number, motorbike number or the number of the vehicle you are using isn’t friendly for our numbers and planets, our assets can become a liability. Therefore, it’s advisable to select a vehicle number as per numerology. Numerology will help people select a lucky vehicle number. A lucky number for the vehicle, according to numerology, is the one harmonious with our numbers that brings good luck to us.

Lucky car number numerology: Therefore, the owner makes a car purchase after proper research and planning. For car lovers, a car is much more than just a possession. For them, it’s a dream and a passion. So, beyond fulfilling the basic need of travel, a car is synonymous with status, luxury, joy and emotions. When a car means so much, one will surely want to buy a lucky car for oneself. Isn’t it? Lucky car number numerology helps one own a car whose number is lucky for them. A lucky car number is compatible with their numbers. Using a lucky car number adds a streak of luck to a person’s life, support and goals in life.

Lucky numbers: Just like some people have lucky colours, certain numbers are considered lucky in numerology. People often choose number plates that contain their lucky numbers to attract positive energy and good fortune while driving.

How to check car number compatibility as per numerology: One must have often heard people saying, ‘This car is lucky for me’. This statement implies that after buying and using a particular car, the person’s life has improved for the better. If people wish to lead a luxury lifestyle, they must check the compatibility of their car numbers. The compatibility of the car number is matched with the destiny number. Since a car is an everyday necessity, people must check compatibility with the Destiny number.

For example, a person’s date of birth is March 14, 1995. Then destiny number: 1 + 4 = 5. So, that person’s destiny number will be 5.

Car number: For car number calculation in numerology, add all four numbers and find a single number. For example, if a car number is DL 1M DQ 1582, we’ll add the number 1582 to get the car number: 1 + 5 + 8 + 2 = 16 = 7.

Result: One’s destiny number (5) and car number (7) vibrate harmoniously with each other. DL 1M DQ 1582 is a lucky car number for such people, so they can use it.

Lucky car numerology tips: Keeping in mind these numerology factors before buying a car can help people invest in a car that brings glory to them.

• Select a car number with ‘no’ or ‘fewer’ zeroes in it if possible.

• A car number in ascending order is considered favourable. For example, 5677,

• Choose a colour for car favourability for personal numbers. For example, the lucky colours for number 1 are red, white and yellow.

Lucky vehicle number according to numerology

Number 1: Individuals with destiny number 1 should own a vehicle whose number adds up to 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 or 9. Avoid number 8.

Number 2: People with Destiny number 2 should have a vehicle number that adds up to 1, 2, 3 or 5. Numbers 4 and 8 are not recommended.

Number 3: People with Destiny number 3 should choose a vehicle number that adds up to 1, 2, 3, 5 or 9. Number 6 is unfriendly to such people.

Number 4: Individuals with Destiny number 4 should consider buying a vehicle whose numbers add up to 1, 5, 6 or 7. Avoid numbers 2, 4 and 8.

Number 5: People with destiny number 5 should have a vehicle number that adds up to numbers 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 or 9.

Number 6: People with destiny number 6 should go for a vehicle number that adds up to 3, 4, 5, 8 or 9. Vehicle numbers that total 1, 2, 6 or 7 shouldn’t be chosen.

Number 7: People with Destiny number 7 should own a vehicle whose number adds up to 1, 4, 5 or 6. Numbers 8 or 9 should be avoided for two-wheelers or four-wheelers.

Number 8: People with Destiny number 8 should select a vehicle number that adds up to 3, 5 or 6. Numbers 1, 2, 4, 7, 8 or 9 are not favourable for them.

Number 9: People with Destiny number 9 should have a vehicle number that adds up to 1, 3, 5, 6 or 9. Don’t choose numbers 2, 4 or 8 for vehicle number as per numerology.

Lucky vehicle numerology consultation: Owning a personal vehicle, be it a four-wheeler or two-wheeler, is a cherished dream of everyone. People save for years to buy their dream car or any other vehicle. Lucky vehicle number numerology consultation can be made with Rakhhi Jain located in Mumbai.

So, the next time anyone picks out a number plate for their vehicle, they must consider the numerological implications and choose one that aligns with their life paths, lucky numbers and overall vibe.

(Rakhhi Jain is a professional numerologist, Vastu consultant and general counsellor from Mumbai, India. Email: rakhijain99999@gmail.com. Mobile: +91 9594888515, +91 9136910156. ‘Instagram’ handle: numerologybyrakhejain. Facebook handle: Numerology By Rakhe Jain)