Te Aroha by Shervani Mukteshwar: A symbol of comfort and serenity in Dhanachuli

Shervani Hotels, one of the prominent names in the hospitality sector, proudly unveils ‘Te Aroha by Shervani Mukteshwar’, a charming boutique hotel that promises an unparalleled blend of tranquility and premium quality amidst the breathtaking landscapes of Mukteshwar.

Nestled in Dhanachuli, ‘Te Aroha’ is an oasis of comfort, offering guests a much-needed respite from the hustle and bustle of city life within a serene natural landscape, spread over two acres.

‘Te Aroha’ denotes ‘The Love’ in Maori, a name that flawlessly incorporates the essence of this boutique hotel. The hotel is surrounded by panoramic views of the majestic Himalayas, making it a perfect holiday destination for nature lovers and those seeking peace.

The hotel boasts 18 smartly furnished rooms and suites along with suitable two-bedroom and three-bedroom cottages for larger families, each thoughtfully developed to deliver an immaculate blend of modern amenities and traditional charm. The accommodations are embellished with warm colours, plush furnishings and large windows that communicate the spectacular views outside.

“‘Te Aroha by Shervani Mukteshwar’ is a testament to our legacy of offering a remarkable and revitalising hospitality experience to our esteemed guests. We are excited to warmly welcome individuals to this exceptional property where they can enjoy bespoke attention that embodies the Shervani Hotels’ unique experience,” said Ahsan Shervani.

Furthermore, guests can delight their taste buds at Te Aroha’s in-house restaurant, where culinary experts design a menu that underlines the flavours of Uttarakhand using fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Relish a farm-to-table experience where every dish is a celebration of vibrant local aromas and essence of the region. Guests are welcome to walk to the quaint Dhanachuli village for authentic Kumauni cuisine prepared by the villagers.

‘Te Aroha’ also offers a host of activities to enhance guests’ experiences, including village walks to the nearby Dhanachuli village where guests can interact with the locals and a light trek to the Bhalugaad waterfall.

The hotel also offers a range of additional facilities ensuring that the guests’ requirements are well taken care of. ‘Te Aroha by Shervani Mukteshwar’ is conveniently accessible from diverse key locations, including Pantnagar Airport and Kathgodam Railway Station. Also, it is within a driving distance of 328 km from New Delhi.