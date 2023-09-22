Taking the rich ‘LEGACY’ forward

Imagine relishing the same mouthwatering dishes once enjoyed by Rudyard Kipling, Mark Twain or Queen Elizabeth II. Picture yourself dining on these delectable dishes served in crockery that’s nearly 165 years old. That’s what ‘The Legacy Lounge’, the latest addition to the iconic The Lalit Great Eastern Kolkata, offers. Opened from 7 pm - 11 pm, this charming restaurant is all about taking people on a culinary journey through history and tradition. It not only transports one to a bygone era but also seamlessly blends the charm of yesteryears with contemporary cuisine.

‘The Legacy Lounge’ pays homage to Kolkata’s illustrious past and its four culinary pillars: Bengali, Nizami, Anglo-Indian and Tangra-Chinese. The new restaurant rightfully carries forward the legacy of the hotel, which was built in 1840.

The menu meticulously crafted by award-winning Chef Madhumita Mohanta, Executive Chef, The Lalit Great Eastern Kolkata, is a burst of flavours. What’s even more interesting is that every dish, whether it’s the delicious ‘Ripon Street Vegetable Stew’ or the iconic ‘Railway Mutton Curry’, has a story to tell. Take, for instance, the must-try Anglo-style ‘Bilati Beguner Chaat’, a delightful reinterpretation of the Anglo-Indian classic, stuffed with baked beans.

“We’ve not only reinvented our traditional cuisine but also introduced new and exciting flavours to cater to the taste of the young generation,” said Chef Madhumita.

When it comes to the starters, one absolutely mustn’t miss the ‘Mangsher Chop’ and the ‘Dim Er Devil’. If people do, they’ll only have themselves to blame. Even State Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim, who’s also the Mayor of Kolkata, wholeheartedly recommends the ‘Mangsher Chop’. “Durga Puja and food go hand-in-hand and with the puja just around the corner, ‘The Legacy Lounge’ is destined to become a must-visit for Kolkata’s food enthusiasts,” said the minister on Thursday at the launch of ‘The Legacy Lounge’.

State Tourism Minister Indranil Sen also expressed his appreciation for the culinary offerings: “During the festive season, Kolkata welcomes a significant number of foreign visitors and given The Lalit Great Eastern Kolkata’s rich heritage, this restaurant is sure to become a favourite among them.” Santanu Basu, Power and Information and Cultural Affairs secretary and MD of West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL) also enjoyed the delicacies.

It’s not just the food, the ambience itself exudes elegance and nostalgia. Upon entering, one will be surrounded by vintage photographs and memorabilia, taking them back in time. The rich heritage of Kolkata is also beautifully represented with ‘dokra’ art on the walls.

“While designing the concept of the lounge, our idea was to reintroduce the retro flavours of Kolkata. A lot of effort went into crafting the menu. ‘The Legacy Lounge’ isn’t only about enhancing your palate but also about presenting the remarkable history of the food and the hotel itself, which Mark Twain once famously called the ‘Jewel of the East’,” said Kamal Raza, Resident Manager, The Lalit Great Eastern Kolkata.

In addition to the mouthwatering main course featuring dishes like ‘Borishal Maach’, ‘Shahi Mewe Kofta’, ‘Chanar Dalna’, ‘Dal Zakaria’ and ‘Murshidabadi Nawabi Moong Dal’ and a yummy dessert selection that includes ‘Kesari Rasmalai’, ‘Crème Caramel’, ‘Dark Chocolate Fudge’ and ‘Jowar Ka Phirni’, ‘The Legacy Lounge’ has a special treat in store for all. On weekends, people can enjoy the soothing melodies of a saxophonist while they dine.

(Photo credit: Amit Datta)