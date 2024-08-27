Take a culinary journey through South India at JW Marriott New Delhi

Savour the tantalising flavours and rich aromas of South Indian cuisine at JW Marriott New Delhi as ‘K3: New Delhi’s Food Theatre’ hosts an extraordinary 10-day celebration of South Indian culinary heritage. Guests are invited to embark on a culinary journey through the diverse landscapes of South India, with each bite evoking the essence of this vibrant region.

The feast will be helmed by the celebrated Chef Chalapathi Rao, founder of the renowned Simply South restaurant in Hyderabad. Chef Rao has garnered numerous accolades for his dedication to authentic South Indian cuisine, earning widespread acclaim for his mastery of traditional techniques and passion for preserving the region’s culinary legacy, including being recognised among the ‘Top 30 Chefs in India by Culinary Culture’ in 2022. With over two decades of experience, Chef Rao is set to showcase his expertise and love for South Indian cooking, delivering an unparalleled dining experience for guests.

Reflecting on his philosophy on culinary knowledge, Chef Rao shared, “I come from a thought process of passing on knowledge to all the chefs I work with because it’s through them that we can ensure the true essence of South Indian cuisine lives on. By preserving age-old recipes and traditional techniques, we prevent them from fading away and this collaboration is a step towards safeguarding that culinary heritage for future generations.”

The curated menu will feature a diverse array of dishes that capture the true essence of South India’s rich culinary traditions. From the aromatic spices of ‘Chettinad’ and the coconut-infused flavours of Kerala to the vibrant vegetarian fare of Tamil Nadu and the bold non-vegetarian specialties of Andhra Pradesh, guests will indulge in a symphony of flavours that tantalise the taste buds.

Signature dishes from the festival include:

• Meen Gassi: Mangalorean fish curry

• Siru Sola Varuval: Baby corn marinated and crisp fried

• Venchina Mamsam: Tender morsels of mutton cooked to perfection with native spices

• Chepa Pulusu: A flavourful fish stew simmered with tamarind and spices

The ‘South Indian Culinary Feast’ is available for dinner bookings at Rs 3850 + taxes and for Sunday brunch at Rs 4199 + taxes.

People can come to K3, JW Marriott New Delhi to indulge in this lavish spread, celebrating the magic of South Indian cuisine, brought to life by Chef Chalapathi Rao.