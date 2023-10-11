Swastika Mukherjee to shoot her Bangladeshi film post-Diwali

After Diwali, actor Swastika Mukherjee will head to Dhaka for her new Bangladeshi film ‘One Eleven’, co-starring Afzal Hossain. The film, directed by Kamrul Islam Rifat, is based on a story by Humayun Kabir Biswas. Swastika has always shown her love for Bangladeshi content. She recently expressed her eagerness to work in a Bangladeshi OTT series following the entry of Bangladesh’s ‘Chorki’ into the Indian market.

“Way back in 2008, I did a hardcore commercial Indo-Bangladesh film alongside Shakib Khan. It’s a habit for me to keep an eye out for any new series or films that come out of Bangladesh. I genuinely believe that Bangladeshi content surpasses ours in many ways. They’re not afraid to push boundaries and explore unique narratives. Films like ‘Hawa’ and ‘Surongo’ exemplify the diversity and creativity in their storytelling. What’s truly commendable is their willingness to experiment with the narrative and that, in my opinion, sets them apart,” Swastika told ‘Millennium Post’.

The actor will depart for Bangladesh after Diwali. Her schedule in Bangladesh spans 10 days, but she intends to arrive a few days in advance to familiarise herself with the surroundings, bond with her co-actors and engage in pre-shoot workshops. “I prefer to know the co-actors before I go on floors. That puts me at ease,” she said with a smile. Swastika had earlier agreed to act in another Bangladeshi film, titled ‘Alta Banu’ but the shooting hasn’t happened yet.

It was in 2021 that Bangladeshi director Rifat contacted her and discussed a potential project. However, due to the pandemic, their plans were put on hold. “I have always wanted to work in Bangladesh. I admire the actors of Bangladesh,” said the ‘Qala’ actor.

Swastika has a special reason to stay in Kolkata during Kali Puja. After her parents passed away, she wanted to ensure that her home wasn’t dark during Diwali. “My parents, especially my mother, used to celebrate Bhoot Chaturdashi. After they were gone, my daughter and I continued the tradition. Now that my daughter is away for her studies, I light ‘diyas’ and celebrate Bhoot Chaturdashi,” she said.

Meanwhile, the ‘Criminal Justice’ actor is also in talks with ‘Tasher Ghawr’ director Sudipto Roy for his next. They have previously worked together on films like ‘Kia and Cosmos’ and ‘Paanch Phoron.’ She is also busy with two national projects.

Swastika’s role as DCP Brinda Basu in the Bengali OTT series ‘Nikhoj’ has been well-received, and now the fans are eagerly awaiting season 2. The makers recently announced the next season. “I found the role challenging as it required balancing my character as a mother and a cop,” she said and added that playing a mother comes naturally to her, citing her extensive 23-year career, where she portrayed diverse roles, including playing a mother to a 10-year-old at 21 and an aging 60-year-old woman at 31.

“As long as you give me a character that I have never done before and I can experiment with, I am game,” she said.