Swastika Mukherjee honoured by ‘Breaking Barriers of the Year’ award

Swastika Mukherjee, who has successfully carved a niche in the Bengali entertainment sector and is now in the Hindi film and OTT segment, has been awarded by ‘OTTplay’ for ‘Breaking Barriers of the Year’ award at JW Hotel, Juhu Mumbai. The actor portrayed a controlling mother in Anvita Dutt’s ‘Netflix’ film ‘Qala’ (2022).

Her recent works in the Hindi OTT, ‘Pataal Lok’ and ‘Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach’, required her to play challenging roles which she performed effortlessly and gracefully.

Swastika Mukherjee’s eyes, sophisticated taste and straightforward sense of timing have always made an impression on people. The actor has risen to prominence with her female-centric roles and taken the spotlight for her efforts through ‘OTTplay Breaking Barriers of the Year’ award.