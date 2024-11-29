Swarnim International School celebrates Annual Day 2024

Swarnim International School proudly hosted its highly anticipated Annual Day celebration on November 22 and 23, 2024, marking a grand showcase of student talent, academic achievement and community spirit.

The first day of the celebration, themed ‘The Spark Within’, highlighted the diverse abilities of students from Pre-Primary to Class II. Through captivating performances, young students demonstrated their talents across multiple intelligences - kinesthetic, visual, musical and more. The evening was further enriched by the presence of distinguished guests of honour Manoshi Roychowdhury, co-chairperson of ‘Techno India Group’, who spoke on the uniqueness of each child and emphasised Swarnim’s tradition of greeting each other with a warm ‘namaste’ and Sanghita Chakraborty, CEO of ‘Mukharochak’, who underscored the vital partnership between schools and parents in fostering the all-round development of children.

On the second day, the event was graced by Binod Kumar, IAS, Principal Secretary of School and Higher Education, Government of West Bengal, who delivered an insightful address on the significance of comprehension skills and the importance of curiosity in academic and personal success. He also stressed the need to use technology productively to enhance education. The evening continued with Sumit Gupta, IAS, District Magistrate of South 24 Parganas, who praised Swarnim International School’s efforts in nurturing students' overall development through sports, music and the arts. He also warned the parents about the rising impact of social media, urging for a balance to avoid children becoming isolated.

The distinguished guests’ speeches inspired the students and the audience, reinforcing the value of education and personal growth. Swati Sarawgi, Director of Swarnim International School, spoke about the interconnectedness of multiple intelligences and the importance of a well-rounded educational approach for the holistic development of children.

The theme of the second day, ‘Tattvam’, celebrated the five fundamental elements of the universe, brought to life by the students through an engaging and dynamic performance. The event also served as an occasion to honour students for their academic excellence and outstanding contributions to various inter-house activities. Certificates were presented to those who demonstrated exceptional achievement throughout the year.

In her closing remarks, Principal Rumjhumi Biswas delivered a heartfelt vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all those who contributed to the success of the Annual Day celebrations. She reminded the gathering that the journey is just as important as the destination, highlighting the invaluable lessons students learned while preparing for the event.