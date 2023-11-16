Swarna Dhara: The Flowing Golden River

Swarna Dhara, the ongoing exhibition, is a beautiful series of works created to celebrate the majesty of Ganga, flowing without any hindrances in the Himalayas, its ability to inspire people, the joy of sustaining physical life and evoking the divine within each one of us. The magnificent Himalayas, the flowing Ganga, the fish swimming with freedom and the temples on the banks all find representation on her canvas.

It’s also an entirely new series following her recent exhibition ‘Waters of Life’ at the Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai, India, which was very well received. ‘Swarna Dhara’ is thus an invitation to soak in the grandeur of nature in more ways than one through the understanding of Sonali Durga Chaudhari, the artist.

“My paintings depict the strength and beauty of nature. The power of nature in its untamed aspect fascinates me and though most of us have forgotten it, we are an integral part of nature. Nature is the greatest inspiration for one to continuously learn. As a human being, I believe in overcoming obstacles and adversity and triumphing in the journey of life. My artworks highlight the transformation of the human spirit from bondage to freedom, from darkness to light and from the depths of despair to the pinnacle of bliss. For me, pure bliss means being one with the universal consciousness or the supreme energy that pervades this entire universe. Like the mighty Ganga, I flow through life, through everything it has to offer,” said the artist.

Sonali Durga Chaudhari was born and brought up in New Delhi, India. She graduated from the prestigious College of Art, New Delhi. Her works are inspired by her extensive travels in the Himalayan regions and the Upper Gangetic Belt. She likes to experiment with texture and colour, bringing her experiences to life on canvas.

A nomad at heart, Sonali’s eyes are forever looking beyond the horizon. Her first interaction with the Ganga was as a child, travelling to Rishikesh with her maternal grandparents.

“That image of the golden river flowing in front of me is imprinted in my mind like it was just yesterday,” she said. This imprint is represented seamlessly in her works that celebrate the moods of the river.

Sonali has exhibited her paintings at many reputed art galleries in India and many parts of the world. Her works are in the collections of many private collectors and organisations. She is also a recipient of the ‘Iconic Women Creating a Better World for All’, an award that was conferred by the Women Economic Forum. She has also received an award for her contribution to the field of art from the Indian Council for UN Relations.

A free spirit who wants to constantly evolve, the artist takes life lessons from the great river Ganga, which has been a pillar of strength for her. When asked what she considers life to be, she said, “Just passing through like a river on its way to the ocean without fear.”

Curated by Robinson, the exhibition will be on view until November 24 at Arpana Caur Fine Art Gallery, 4/6 August Kranti Marg, Siri Fort Institutional Area, New Delhi.