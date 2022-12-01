To mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and India, India International Centre (IIC) will organise 'Strokes of Sumi-e', an exhibition of paintings by Madhu Jain. 'Sumi-e' is a Japanese technique of single-stroke paintings, where any touch-up or overlay destroys the painting.

To be inaugurated on December 8, 2022, at 6:30 pm, the exhibition will be on view from December 9 to December 15, 2022, at IIC's Annexe Art Gallery from 11 am to 7 pm daily.