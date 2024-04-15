Storii Solan: A tribute to the mountain way of life

Brand ‘Storii’ continues its expansion spree as it launches ‘Storii’ by ITC Hotels - The Kaba Retreat, Solan. A hidden boutique property in the quaint ‘Kaba’ village at a motorable distance of just six hours from Delhi and 1.5 hours from Chandigarh, Storii Solan is an enjoyable drive amid the quieter side of the Kasuali hills.

Spread over five acres of land, Storii Solan offers expansive suites with private balconies and spacious rooms with plush sitting areas that showcase unobstructed views of the valley and beautiful mountain views. The charming retreat has been built with modern comforts supported by conscious building practices, replete with a distinct character that is typical of ‘Storii’ properties and boutiques. Brimming with lush greens and vibrant blossoms, the retreat is an artful expression inspired by the versatile spectrum of seasons at Solan. The pristine contours of the glorious mountains are breathtakingly magnificent. Farm terraces have been cultivated with an array of seasonal vegetables and aromatic herbs.

Speaking at the launch, Anil Chadha, Chief Executive of ITC Hotels, said, “ ‘Storii’ by ITC Hotels is fast becoming a preferred brand in the experiential segment. With the addition of Storii Solan, we further expand our presence in the picturesque state of Himachal Pradesh. This sprawling retreat is the ideal destination for those seeking a quiet getaway or private celebrations be it in the spring or the winter. It showcases stunning natural scenery and the rich cultural heritage of this mountain paradise. Storii Solan is truly an all-season destination.”

Sonya Sahni and Navneet Sahni, the people behind the retreat, said, “Our adoration for mountains, nurtured by global voyages, birthed this beautiful forest retreat. Crafted meticulously over seven years, it stands as an oasis for the modern nomad seeking respite from life’s relentless whirlwind. Awaken to the symphony of morning birdsong at Pod Hill, where panoramic sunrises await from your expansive balconies. Unwind amid the lush forest trails, capturing the ancient fort in the sunset’s glow. Delight your palate with distinctive European culinary creations, from wood-fired pizzas to comforting mushroom pot pies and the decadent Kaba Sundae. Here, at ‘Another Round’, our cafe resonates with the soothing tunes of live jazz as you sip on your libation of choice. Welcome to your sanctuary, your mountain haven.”

Bringing back the nostalgia of camping, Storii Solan invites people to rediscover ‘Camping in the Woods’. For those seeking spiritual solace, people can travel to the Bhureshwar Mahadev Temple located an hour’s drive away from Storii Solan.

Storii Solan offers delectable local and global cuisine at ‘Buzz’, the all-day dining restaurant. Savour regional Himachali food, hot pot pies in ramekins, a wok of freshly picked vegetables and local mushrooms and much more; all included in the thoughtfully curated menu. People can also enjoy the ‘Chef’s Masterclass’ and strengthen their culinary skills as they visit the local herb and vegetable terraces with the chef, learn how to select the best produce and return to prepare a scrumptious feast with the chef’s team. Also, they can savour Storii Solan’s fresh summer drink with floral notes of the local rhododendron flower and lemongrass.