The India International Centre (IIC) presents ‘Stories on Scroll: Patachitra by Sahajan Chitrakar’, an exhibition that presents traditional ‘Patachitra’ scroll paintings by Sahajan Chitrakar of Naya, Pingla and created using natural pigments and handmade materials. His works narrate epics, folk legends and contemporary social themes rooted in Bengal’s living scroll tradition.

Sahajan Chitrakar is a traditional Patachitra artist and scroll narrator from Naya, Pingla, West Bengal, practising the art from the age of ten under familial lineage. His works employ natural pigments and depict mythological, folk, historical and contemporary themes.

The exhibition will be on view daily from 11 am to 7 pm.