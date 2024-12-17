Stock market and numerology

Financial numerology guides individuals on their investment in the stock market, bonds, fixed deposits and government securities. According to numerology, each number has a unique vibration and certain beneficial numbers can give us luck of financial success.

Financial independence is an important goal, but people sometimes miss the opportunity because they avoid making decisions at the right time favourable to them or loading their investment portfolio with the wrong stock. Based on financial numerology, our financial planners or we should be able to create the right portfolio to fulfil our financial goals.

Numerology is different from astrology. It doesn’t use the zodiac or horoscope, but typically it focuses more on numbers. The universe has provided so many keys to connect with the occult world. The number is one of the simple tools to analyse any area of life. Financial numerology charts are the blueprint of our path to money freedom.

How financial numerology will help

• It will show us an investment pattern suitable to us based on our date of birth

• It will guide us on a sector, that is, power, steel and infrastructure, where we will have more advantage

• It will provide us with a period good for the investment

• It will guide us on the number/quantity of shares/bonds we should buy

• It will warn us by indicating a period we should avoid for the investment

• It will help us for alliance with partners

Our hard work may be destroyed if we have hard luck. So, we can get support from financial numerology and turn our hard work into a great success. When we set up an investment chart, it’s always based on the name of a person and the date of birth. Financial numerology can give us the very best indication of the most suitable time with different ways of investment. Financial numerology is part of personal numerology.

Role of numerology in the share market

Numerologist Rakhhi Jain believes in the mystical significance of numbers, which are often used by some investors and traders as a tool for making decisions in the share market. While it isn’t grounded in scientific evidence, here are a few ways in which numerology is thought to influence trading strategies:

1. Number significance: Certain numbers are considered more auspicious or powerful in numerology. For example, the number 7 is often viewed as lucky, while the number 8 may be associated with wealth. Traders may choose to buy or sell stocks based on these beliefs.

2. Date selection: Some investors choose to make trades on specific dates that are deemed favourable according to numerological calculations. For instance, they may look for dates that add up to a ‘lucky’ number or align with their personal numerology charts.

3. Market trends: Proponents of numerology may analyse historical price movements and trends based on numerological patterns. They might look for cycles or patterns that correlate with significant numbers.

4. Personal numbers: Investors may consider their own life path numbers or other personal numerological factors when making investment decisions, believing that these numbers can influence their financial success.

5. Psychological factors: The use of numerology can also have psychological benefits. If an investor feels confident and positive about their numerological analysis, it may lead to better decision-making and emotional resilience during market fluctuations.

6. Community and culture: In some cultures, numerology is widely accepted and collective beliefs can influence market behaviour. For example, if many investors believe in a particular numerological interpretation, it can impact buying and selling patterns.

Numerology has a significant role in the stock market to earn more money by investing in the lucky sector. Life path numbers can be calculated by adding all the digits of the date of birth and reducing them into single digits from 1 to 9. If they have life path numbers 4 (Rahu) and 8 (Saturn), then one isn’t made for trading, but he/she can be a consultant. Life path numbers 3 (Jupiter), 5 (Mercury), 6 (Venus) and 9 (Mars) could be fortunate in the stock market. One can also choose a lucky sector according to his/her life path number.

1. The Sun - Public sector

2. The Moon - Pharmaceutical

3. Jupiter - Banking, Nifty

4. Rahu - IT, Forex

5. Mercury - Telecom, Nifty, Crypto

6. Venus - Automobile, Hotel, FMCG

7. Ketu - Oil and gas, Forex

8. Saturn - Machinery engineering

9. Mars - Real estate and property

Best numbers for trading according to numerology: Numbers 1, 4, 6, 8 and 9 are good for business/trading. If by trading one means shares, then to be an investor they need numbers 5 and 6 in their charts. To be a share analyst, consultant or broker, they need to have numbers 2, 7 and 3.

Planets for the share market: According to numerology, Venus represents wealth; Mars indicates a strong mind for risk-taking and Mercury represents trade and the required intelligence for quick decision-making.

Influence of numerology on stock trends

• Numbers are believed to carry vibrational frequencies that interact with different aspects of our lives.

• Online platforms and applications offer personalised numerology readings.

• This makes numerology accessible to a broader audience.

• Integration of numerology with modern technology

• This allows for convenient access to numerological guidance and insights.

• Advancements in artificial intelligence and integration with other fields

• This could unlock new dimensions of understanding, offering comprehensive insights into the intricate tapestry of human existence.

• Influencing business success and reputation

• Companies like ‘Google’, ‘Apple’ and ‘Amazon’ use numerology to align their business goals and values.

So, the next time one is thinking of choosing the right guidance for their stocks, one can consider the numerological implications and choose the one that aligns with their personality and overall vibes.

(Rakhhi Jain is a professional numerologist, Vastu consultant and general counsellor from Mumbai, India. Email: rakhijain99999@gmail.com. Mobile: +91 9594888515, +91 9136910156. ‘Instagram’ handle: numerologybyrakhejain. Facebook handle: Numerology By Rakhe Jain)