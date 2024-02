The premiere of director Raajhorshee De’s latest Bengali film ‘Sada Ronger Prithibi’ saw a full house with ministers Aroop Biswas, Bratya Basu, Snehasish Chakraborty and TMC MLA Debasish Kumar in attendance.

The film is based on widow trafficking in India and stars Srabanti Chatterjee, Sauraseni Maitra, Arindam Sil, Rwitobrata Mukherjee, Devlina Kumar, Ananya Banerjee and others.