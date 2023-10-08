Stakes are higher: Abir Chatterjee

Abir Chatterjee is known as the go-to actor for thrillers and detective roles in the Bengali film industry. He’s grateful for the immense love and support from his audience, but he finds it amusing how Bengalis’ love for thrillers keeps growing. When asked if he enjoys watching thrillers, he chuckled and said, “I used to, but not as much now.” Abir has always prioritised meeting the audience’s expectations over his personal preferences, saying, “I’m thankful for their acceptance. But they seem to like me more in thrillers.”

His Durga Puja release, ‘Raktabeej’, has a thrilling touch to it. The first-time director duo, Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukhopadhyay are releasing a film during puja. Abir’s last puja release, ‘Karnasubarner Guptodhon’, is his highest-grossing film ever. Understandably, the pressure is higher this time. “The stakes are indeed high and the responsibilities are greater. ‘Raktabeej’ is different from Nandita di and Shibu’s usual work. Also, three other big Bengali films are releasing at the same time, so there’s some tension,” says the ‘Fatafati’ actor.

Working with veteran actor Victor Banerjee in ‘Raktabeej’ was a highlight for Abir. Banerjee, who plays the nation’s president in the film, enjoyed the experience. “He embraced the new team and fresh ideas, making everyone feel comfortable without any superstar pressure. He has worked with renowned directors like Roman Polanski, James Ivory, Sir David Lean, Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen and Shyam Benegal and has done hardcore mainstream films. He is indeed an inspiration,” said Abir, who shares the screen with Mimi Chakraborty in the film too.

From ‘Deep Fridge’ and ‘Badami Hyenar Kobole’ to ‘Putul Nacher Itikotha’ and ‘Joto Kando Kolkatatei’, Abir has an exciting lineup of films in the coming months. Also, he plays a crucial role in Suman Ghosh’s ‘Kabuliwala’, where he portrays Mini’s father.

When it comes to his plans for OTT, Abir shared that the response and love he received for his role as Captain Pradeep Bhattacharya in ‘Avrodh: The Siege Within 2’ has got him thinking. He’s in no rush to take on national projects and will be selective in choosing his future work on OTT.