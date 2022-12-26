Srjanā 22: An Odyssey Of Creativity

Srjanā 22, a one-of-a-kind art exhibition featuring seven selected artists who are army officers' wives, is currently on display at New Delhi's prestigious Lalit Kala Akademi.

A walk into the artistic endeavour of seven artists in the exhibition started with a grand opening by chief guest Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore AVSM, Member of Parliament, Olympic medallist and Arjuna awardee.

The event started on December 24 with the lighting of the lamp and a welcome address, followed by the chief guest interacting with each artist individually. Each artist's art was immensely appreciated by Rathore, who shared his personal experiences and suggestions regarding art and creativity.

The uniqueness of 'Srjanā 22' is that though each artist belongs to a different state of India, what bonds them together is their love for art and the army fraternity, where they thrive in the spirit of patriotism and camaraderie.

While Laishram Jenny's work is a beautiful depiction of the mesmerising Loktak Lake, Neelima Dayal's water colours, combined with a zentangle, are intricate and her works show the passion the artist has towards art.

While Vaishali Singh's 'Viggnets in Stone' series seems to recite poetry of its own, Monika Saroch's work depicts the people of Chattisgarh, who have a story of their own. Anisha Kotibhaskar's works are luminous and depict daily market scenes. Namita Minotra's works are an entwine of pyrography, water colour and copper stapling on wood that depicts the spirit of a woman.

The works were deeply appreciated by the viewers and well received.

'Srjanā 22' is open to all until December 30, 2022, at the Lalit Kala Akademi.

Apart from the exhibit, the participating artists are holding demonstrations for the public. On December 25, Anisha Kotibhaskar showed the audience her trust in the palette knife.