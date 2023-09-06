Srijit Mukherji’s puja film poster delves into Lord Vishnu’s 10 avatars

Srijit Mukherji’s ‘Dawshom Awbotaar’ is one of the most-anticipated Durga Puja releases in Bengal. So, when the makers decided to unveil the posters and the looks of the actors, the enthusiasm among the fans was high.

The poster of ‘Dawshom Awbotaar’, also said to be the first cop universe in Bengali, is shrouded in mystery. Within its intriguing imagery lies a complex puzzle, featuring enigmatic depictions of cult characters like Probir Roy Chowdhury and Bijoy Poddar, essayed by Prosenjit Chatterjee and Anirban Bhattacharya, respectively. Jisshu and Jaya also join the thriller.

As audiences delve deeper into the poster, it’s worth reflecting upon the 10 avatars of Lord Vishnu, each with its own unique symbolism. It meticulously incorporates all 10 incarnations of Lord Vishnu, including Lord Rama (bow and arrow), Matsya (fish), Narasimha (man-lion), Parasurama (axe), Lord Budhha (Buddhist prayer wheel), Kalki (white chess horse), Vamana (bonsai plant), Varaha (boar), Kurma (tortoise) and Lord Krishna (peacock feather).

A prequel to Mukherji’s two previous hits, ‘Baishe Srabon’ and ‘Vinci Da’, the filmmaker brings together the leading characters from both films: Prabir in ‘Baishe Srabon’ and ‘Bijoy Poddar’ in ‘Vinci Da’ in the cop universe. Anupam Roy, who has churned out maximum hits with Mukherji, is in charge of the music department, while Indraadip Das Gupta takes care of the background score.